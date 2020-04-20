Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Shoaib Akhtar's 'sense Of Humour' After 'Snowfall In Lahore' Comments

The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan continue to be complicated but some of the finest cricketers from both the countries are trying their best to promote unity at a time when nearly the entire world is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar had floated an idea on his YouTube channel for an India vs Pakistan series to raise money for fighting coronavirus in both the countries. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar saw no possibility of any such thing happening. Here is how the banter continued between the two.

Shoaib Akhtar floats idea for India vs Pakistan, Sunil Gavaskar wants nothing of it

Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently took to his YouTube channel and talked in a video about how India and Pakistan could come together and raise funds for coronavirus relief by playing an ODI series at a neutral venue. The suggestion had received a lot of polarised views and Sunil Gavskar's views on it were heavily reported. Appearing on former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja's YouTube channel, Sunil Gavaskar had gone on to humorously say that there were "higher chances of snowfall happening in Lahore" than there were of an India vs. Pakistan bilateral series happening any soon.

The Pakistani legend had taken well to the comments and had come up with a cheeky reply to Sunil Gavaskar on his Twitter.

Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year :)

So nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/CwbEGBc45N — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 14, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar has now come up with his reply to Shoaib Akhtar's tweet and the Indian legend seemed impressed. Writing in his column for the Mid-Day, Sunil Gavaskar wrote "I enjoyed Shoaib Akhtar’s superb comeback about my snowfall in Lahore comment. A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!".

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh catch flak for donating to Shahid Afridi's foundation

Recently, a lot of controversy emerged when Indian legends Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh contributed to Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi's COVID-19 relief fund. Social media expressed its anger with both Indian stars and both, Harbhajan and Yuvraj, took to their social media to clarify their views on the matter. Shahid Afridi later revealed that he too had donated to Yuvraj Singh's foundation.

