Gavaskar Defends Justin Langer, Labels Australians As 'brats' For Shifting Blame Of Defeat

Shunning the reports of Australian players pinning the defeat of Border Gavaskar Trophy on Head Coach Justin Langer, former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has come to rescue of the former Australian opener. Defending Langer, Gavaskar highlighted that once the players are on the field, they are on their own and the head coach has no role to play. The former Indian batsman also remarked that the leaks to media about Langer reflects badly on the Australian team and portrays the cricketers as 'brats'.

In his column for Mid-Day on Sunday, Sunil Gavaskar wrote, "The leaks to the media about Langer actually reflects badly on the Australian team as it portrays them as brats who can't accept they were outplayed and so need to shift the blame elsewhere."

Furthermore, Gavaskar asserted that Australians have nobody else to blame but themselves as he highlighted that whether the decision to bat first in Melbourne at the Gabba was the captain's or the seniors or if Langer encouraged Paine to do so, is not known.

READ | Cracks In The Australian Camp, Senior Players 'frustrated' With Head Coach Langer: Report

“Stories planted in the media by the players or their agents or managers are making out that it was Langer’s intensity and passion that had the players under pressure and so affected their game. This is utter rubbish as once the players are out on the field, the coach can do nothing and the players themselves have to find the answers to the questions asked by the opposition,” he wrote.

'Senior players frustrated'

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the relationship between several senior players and Langer has turned sour after an injury-marred India came from behind to rattle Australia's dreams of lifting the Border Gavaskar Trophy yet again. Citing sources close to the players in the dressing room, the report in Sydney Morning Herald claims that certain players are unhappy with Langer's intensity and mood swings, further implying that the former Australian opener is no longer able to 'cope up' with the demands of being a three-format coach.

READ | Justin Langer Terms Reports Criticising His Coaching Style As A 'wake-up Call'

"Dressing-room sources say that over a gruelling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings," the SMH reported.

Furthermore, the report has stated that senior players are 'frustrated' at the atmosphere as bowlers are being 'bombarded' with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks during the fourth and final Tests against India at the Gabba. This comes after Team India breached the Australian fortress to hand the hosts their first defeat in 32 years at the Gabba. Moreover, the report alleged that the players have developed an affinity for assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who they feel is more approachable. However, claims of cracks in the Australian camp have been rubbished by the Head Coach. "Couldn't be further from the truth. Leadership isn't a popularity contest. If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," Langer had said.

READ | After Going Unsold For 13 Seasons, Ex-B'desh Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim Opts Out Of IPL 2021

READ | Virat Kohli Reveals His Text Message To R Ashwin Post India's Comeback Win In MCG Test

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.