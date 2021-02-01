Justin Langer Terms Reports Criticising His Coaching Style As A 'wake-up Call'

Australia head coach Justin Langer said he cannot ignore the reports that the senior cricketers in the camp were frustrated with his coaching style and said it is a wake-up call before going on to add that the criticism will be a great gift in a few weeks or months.

Australia's disappointing show against India in the recently-concluded home Test series has seen many spots come under the scanner and according to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, senior players find former all-rounder and assistant coach Andrew McDonald more approachable than Langer.

'I'm not going to ignore this': Justin Langer

"I'm not going to ignore this, of course, and absolutely it is a wake-up call. Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice coach...I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months," ESPNcricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me, and I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it is so, so valuable," he added.

'Senior players frustrated': Reports

"Dressing-room sources say that over a grueling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings," the SMH reported.

Furthermore, the report has stated that senior players are 'frustrated' at the atmosphere as bowlers are being 'bombarded' with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks during the fourth and final Tests against India at the Gabba. This comes after Team India breached the Australian fortress to hand the hosts their first defeat in 32 years at the Gabba. Moreover, the report alleged that the players have developed an affinity for assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who they feel is more approachable.

The report also speaks of Langer getting angry at an Australian player during the Gabba Test who tried to carry a sandwich to the pitch as play resumed but was disallowed by Langer.

"You're walking on against India, we're trying to win a Test match and one of our players walks on with a toasted sandwich in his hand. I spoke to (the player) about it at length yesterday. I said, 'How do you reckon it looks, mate?' Is that not something I should say?" Langer said.

However, claims of cracks in the Australian camp have been rubbished by the Head Coach.

"Couldn't be further from the truth. Leadership isn't a popularity contest. If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," Langer said.

(With ANI Inputs)

