George Bailey To Join Langer And Hohns On Three-man National Selection Panel Of CA

Former Australia captain George Bailey is all set to be inducted into the three-man national selection panel of Cricket Australia. Bailey who has had a successful stint in Australian colours currently plays for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield and for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Bailey will fill in the vacancy left by veteran Greg Chappell and join the panel alongside coach Justin Langer and selection chairman Trevor Hohns.

READ | George Bailey Leaves Everyone Shocked With His Unusual Batting Stance

Bailey to join Langer and Trevor Hohns on the panel

Bailey's appointment as the selector can be attributed to Cricket Australia's keenness on appointing someone who has the experience of playing the limited-overs format as a player and his association with modern-day cricket. Bailey was up against Micheal Klinger for the post of the selector. However, with the appointment of Bailey, Klinger will now replace Andrew McDonald as the coach of BBL team Melbourne Renegades. CA national team boss Ben Oliver on Monday said that the panel and all three will be responsible for all the Australian men's teams selection. "We have tried to add some complementary skills to support Trevor and Justin and have also considered the prominence around the short-format of the game," he added.

READ | Tim Paine Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli, Hopes That He Agrees To Play A D/N Test Down Under

George Bailey hasn't retired from the game yet. However, this is not the first instance of an active cricketer being a part of the selection committee. In the past, legendary batsman Don Bradman and former captain Micheal Clarke have also done it while being the captain of the national team. Bailey has had a successful career notching 3044 runs in 90 ODIs for the Kangaroos. He has also scored 9988 runs in first-class career at an average of 38.6 including 11 tons and 55 half-centuries. During the whitewash of England in the 2013/14 Ashes, he played all the five Tests and has also made significant contributions to the side down the batting line up.

READ | NZ Fans Extend Apologies To Jofra Archer After He Gets Racially Abused During 1st Test

READ | BCCI To Summon Bangladesh Local Manager For Breaking Protocol At Eden Gardens