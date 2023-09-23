'Getting Worse And Worse': England Captain Narrates Hair Loss Horror Captured On Camera

Ben Stokes, the captain of the England Test team, has spoken publicly about his struggles with hair loss since the age of 27. The 32-year-old all-rounder decided to fix the problem by getting a hair transplant ahead of the ODI World Cup in a few days. ENG vs NZ will be the tournament opener.

3 things you need to know

In 97 matches Stokes has scored 6117 runs so far in Tests

Ben Stokes has played 108 ODI matches and has scored 3159 runs so far

Ben Stokes has been named in England’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 squad

Ben Stokes made a huge statement on his hair loss

Stokes recalled the day he saw his bald spot captured in his bowling run-up while studying overhead camera footage in a recent interview with The Telegraph. The all-rounder went on to say that the hair transplant process did wonders for his confidence. He said:

I saw the footage of myself, and the angle would be a bird’s-eye view, straight on top. I thought, ‘God, this is getting worse and worse. I’m lucky in that I’m quite tall, so I was standing above most people. But it just got to the point where it was getting too much, So I went in, got it done, and as soon as I started seeing the results, it gave me so much more confidence, knowing that I didn’t have to worry about it as much as I did beforehand,

Who knew that he was hiding Ben Stokes under all that hair. pic.twitter.com/VVnXmNvNQN — Ken Parker (@ken_parker) January 10, 2020

Ben Stokes believes that the stigma around hair transplant does not exist anymore

The England Test captain decided to get a hair transplant via follicular unit extraction at a clinic on London's Harley Street. Ben Stokes claimed that having a full head of hair contributed to his confidence since it drew compliments from everyone around him. However, he believes that the days of people secretly getting hair transplant treatments are over. He added:

Men and hair, it’s a thing. The procedures used to be kept quiet. It was almost one of those things where you didn’t want people to know you had had it done. As people get older, they want to have a good head of hair, So whatever they can do to make them feel better about themselves, why not? I know how I felt, from all the compliments I received. It gives you so much confidence. The stigma and the secretiveness have gone,

The star all-rounder returned from ODI retirement in August to represent England in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. He will be seen in action against New Zealand on October 5, 2023 in the tournament opener.