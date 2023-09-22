'He Can Be India's X-factor In T20 World Cup': Saba Karim Sends Clear Message To Hardik

The Indian cricket team management has tested a lot of young players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in the T20I format after the exit from the 2022 T20 World Cup. The team has begun to prepare for the 2024 edition of the tournament and has also started to groom all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a captain. The management is looking beyond star players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and is creating new match winners.

3 things you need to know

Team India has never won a T20 World Cup after 2007

Team India was knocked out in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma may not play in the 2024 T20 World Cup

ALSO READ | India vs Australia live score, 1st ODI Match Live Updates

Saba Karim reveals Team India's 'X' factor in the T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim was asked about the Indian team's 'X' factor in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Karim told Republicworld in a select media interaction that young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal can be the team's trump card in the 2024 T20 World Cup and help the Hardik Pandya-led side win the tournament. Saba Karim said:

All the matches are knockouts and the selectors will look at their performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal can be India's X-factor in the next T20 World Cup. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma also have performed exceptionally well and Shivam Dube can hit big sixes and bow at a decent oace. All the players will look to impress the selectors.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami shines with a fifer, Australia goes 276 all out against India in first ODI

Will young players help Team India win the second T20 World Cup?

The Indian team management has tried its best to give more and more opportunities to players like Jaiswal, Gaikwad, Kishan and more. These players play with fearless intent which can be one of the biggest strengths for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, the Indian team will surely need a bit of experience which will be brought in by number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav. Surya has scored a lot of runs in the shortest international format in the last two years.

The extensive coverage for the continental sporting spectacle -- Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels (SD & HD) with Hindi and English commentary for the broadcast sports and will be live streamed on Sony LIV.