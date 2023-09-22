'It Is About Building A Team': Saba Karim On India Star's Selection And ODI Return

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim has recently shared his views on the unexpected inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. This decision has raised eyebrows, particularly as it comes in the lead-up to the highly-anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, scheduled to be held in India from October 5 to November 19.

3 things you need to know

India and Australia are playing the first of a three-match ODI series in Mohali

India won the toss and elected to field first against the visiting Aussies

India bowled out Australia for 276 runs and needed 277 to win the match

ODI World Cup: Saba Karim on R Ashwin's inclusion in Indian team

Ravichandran Ashwin, a stalwart in Test cricket and a proven match-winner in the longest format of the game, has not been a regular feature in the Indian white-ball squads in recent years. His sudden return to the ODI fold has sparked discussions and debates among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike.

Saba Karim, a former cricketer himself and a respected voice in Indian cricket, expressed his surprise at Ashwin's inclusion in the ODI squad. He highlighted the importance of considering a player's form and building a cohesive team when making squad selections.

"You look at the form of the player, but it is also about building a team. We look to build a side. You pick players and want to give them as many matches. He has been suddenly called into the squad keeping the World Cup in mind," Saba Karim told Republicworld in a select media interaction.

The decision to bring back Ashwin into the ODI setup seems to be driven by a desire to explore options and establish squad depth ahead of the World Cup. However, it has left cricket enthusiasts curious about the rationale behind this move.

Ashwin's prowess as a spinner in Test cricket is well-documented, but his limited-overs credentials have been a subject of discussion. With the World Cup on the horizon, the Indian team management seems to be exploring various combinations and talent pools to ensure they are best equipped for the global cricketing event.

India's ODI World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Image: PTI/AP