Herschelle Gibbs To Auction His World Record Run Chasing Bat To Raise Funds For COVID-19

Herschelle Gibbs has come forward to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has made its impact felt across the world. Gibbs has decided to auction the bat that was used by him in the world record run chase in ODI cricket history against Australia at the Wanderers Stadium on March 12, 2006.

READ: Rohit Sharma Says He Didn't Recover From His Calf Injury Completely Due To Lockdown

''Kept it all these years': Herschelle Gibbs

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former South African cricketer went on to mention that the bat that he had used in the world record run chase where the Proteas surpassed Australia's mammoth score of 434 by scoring 438 with just a wicket in hand will be up for auction to raise funds for the global pandemic. Sharing the image of that iconic bat, Gibbs also added that he kept it with him for all these years.

Supersport showing the #438 game . The bat i used that day will be up for auction to raise funds for covid. Kept it all these years. pic.twitter.com/VyGyAzKVSn — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 1, 2020

READ:'Nowhere Near Kapil Dev', Pakistan's Abdul Razzaq Criticises Indian All-rounder; Details

The monumental run chase

South Africa completed a monumental and record-setting run-chase against Australia, chasing down 434 runs with a wicket to spare when it appeared that all was lost for South Africa. Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's 164-run knock had put enormous pressure on South Africa in the series-deciding fifth and final ODI.

The Australian top-order ensured that the visitors got past the 400-run mark, with each scoring more than fifty plus runs in the game. Herschelle Gibbs and Graeme Smith spearheaded the Proteas run-chase, putting together a 187-run stand for the second wicket partnership despite losing opener Dippenaar earlier.

The Proteas opener took the onus on himself after Graeme Smith's dismissal and when he was running out of partners at the other end. Herschelle Gibbs' whirlwind knock comprised of 21 fours and seven sixes, with a staggering strike rate of 157.6.

Speaking to Republic World exclusively, Herschelle Gibbs revealed that he had played the game with the utmost freedom and that Graeme Smith and himself had set the tone of the chase with their show at the top, helping the lower order to finish off the game successfully for the Proteas, something that no one expected them to do on that day.

"I almost didn't play the game... It was a game I played with complete freedom, chasing a big total. We (Graeme Smith) set the tone for the game and set the platform for the last 20 overs. I think the spectacle we (both teams) put out for the sport was unbelievable for the sport", Herschelle Gibbs on South Africa's monumental run-chase against Australia.

READ: Ian Chappell Picks Virat Kohli Over Steve Smith As The Best Batsman & Captain

READ: 'Loving Your Work': Rohit Sharma Responds To Gautam Gambhir's Birthday Wish