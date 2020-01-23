The Debate
Glenn Maxwell Gives Up Melbourne Stars Captaincy In BBL Match After Close Friend's Death

Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell took a break from cricket to cater to his mental health last year. However, he was shattered by something worse during a BBL match. Read on.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one of the most talented all-rounders in modern world cricket. The Australian star is currently leading the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2019/20 and has done pretty well so far. In the Stars' last BBL clash, however, Maxwell could not captain the side as the champion cricketer was truly heartbroken over losing a close friend. 

ALSO READ | Big Bash League: All you need to know about the new, unique BBL finals format this season

Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell pays tribute to close friend who has passed away

As the table-topping Melbourne Stars took on the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday, fans saw Peter Handscomb come out for the bat-toss instead of skipper Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was still a part of the playing XI and therefore, fans were curious about what had exactly happened. Soon enough, the Melbourne Stars Twitter account made a sad announcement.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan strikes two balls after seeing BBL crowd's witty advice; watch clip

Fans were empathetic with Maxwell, who was also sporting a black armband to pay tribute to his friend. When the Adelaide Strikers were batting, Maxwell successfully bowled Strikers opener Phil Salt. On getting the wicket, Maxwell celebrated emotionally as he kissed his armband and looked into the skies. The emotional moment touched many fans as they shared their wishes for Maxwell. However, the all-rounder's efforts weren't enough as the Stars ended up on the losing side. Yet, they continue to be the table-toppers of BBL 09.

ALSO READ | BBL: Watch Phil Salt's mesmerizing Kapil Dev-style catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan urges KKR star Tom Banton to abandon ₹1 crore contract

Published:
