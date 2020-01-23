Glenn Maxwell Gives Up Melbourne Stars Captaincy In BBL Match After Close Friend's Death

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is one of the most talented all-rounders in modern world cricket. The Australian star is currently leading the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League 2019/20 and has done pretty well so far. In the Stars' last BBL clash, however, Maxwell could not captain the side as the champion cricketer was truly heartbroken over losing a close friend.

Big Bash: Glenn Maxwell pays tribute to close friend who has passed away

As the table-topping Melbourne Stars took on the Adelaide Strikers on Wednesday, fans saw Peter Handscomb come out for the bat-toss instead of skipper Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell was still a part of the playing XI and therefore, fans were curious about what had exactly happened. Soon enough, the Melbourne Stars Twitter account made a sad announcement.

Squad update: Glenn Maxwell has handed tonight’s captaincy to Peter Handscomb following the passing of a close friend. Glenn remains available for selection in the final XI 💚 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 22, 2020

Fans were empathetic with Maxwell, who was also sporting a black armband to pay tribute to his friend. When the Adelaide Strikers were batting, Maxwell successfully bowled Strikers opener Phil Salt. On getting the wicket, Maxwell celebrated emotionally as he kissed his armband and looked into the skies. The emotional moment touched many fans as they shared their wishes for Maxwell. However, the all-rounder's efforts weren't enough as the Stars ended up on the losing side. Yet, they continue to be the table-toppers of BBL 09.

Strange records tumble at Adelaide Oval 🤔🤔🤔 as Glenn Maxwell takes a special wicket 🙌 #BBL BEST MOMENTS 👉 https://t.co/caImWgRX9N pic.twitter.com/N8Rj0KfuCk — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 22, 2020

Condolences Maxy. Take care of yourself. — Damo (@DamoSC) January 22, 2020

Thoughts are with you maxi the stars family is with you 💚🌟’s — Cam Treloar (@camztwitzit) January 22, 2020

Sincere condolences to Maxi — Jacqueline Hunt (@jjhunt61) January 22, 2020

which is why the guys are wearing black armbands, to honour Maxi's mate and to support Maxi — Renee Burge (@qlotti) January 22, 2020

