BBL: Watch Phil Salt's Mesmerizing Kapil Dev-style Catch To Dismiss Marcus Stoinis

Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars clashed on Wednesday in a battle for supremacy in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Batting first at the Adelaide Oval, the home side put up 162-4 on the back of Jonathan Wells' rebellious 36-ball 55. Meanwhile, the Stars got off to an alarming start as they lost both their openers for just 25 runs on the board.

The Golden Bat is outta here! Phil Salt hangs onto a superb catch!

Big Bash: Phil Salt emulates Kapil Dev to send Marcus Stoinis packing

Melbourne Stars opener Marcus Stoinis is currently the leading run-scorer of ongoing BBL by a landslide. Prior to the match, Stoinis (585) was 136 runs ahead of second-placed Shaun Marsh (449) as the tournament’s best batsman at the moment.

However, the right-hander failed to make much impact with the bat against Strikers as the opener was dismissed for just 5 runs from 11 balls. The star batsman was sent packing back to the pavilion by Peter Siddle after Phil Salt claimed an excellent running catch. Marcus Stoinis lofted Siddle towards long-on, prompting Salt to cover a good distance from mid-on to long-on to complete the grab. His catch was quite reminiscent of former India captain Kapil Dev's running effort during the 1983 World Cup final.

Earlier in the evening, Phil Salt also provided a blitzkrieg start for the Strikers by scoring 22 from just 14 balls at the top of the order. His short-yet-blistering stay at the crease was then capitalised through useful contributions from Alex Carey and Jonathan Wells.

BBL: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match result

Melbourne Stars never recovered from Marcus Stoinis’ dismissal as they fell short of their target by 11 runs. However, Stars are still at the top of the points table, while Adelaide Strikers now move up to the second position.

That'll do it!



The Strikers beat top spot and go to second on the table!



The Strikers beat top spot and go to second on the table!

