Rashid Khan Strikes Two Balls After Seeing BBL Crowd's Witty Advice; Watch Clip

Adelaide Strikers enjoyed morale-boosting home support during their clash against table-toppers Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday. The home advantage worked in their favour as the Strikers pipped the Stars by 11 runs in a battle for supremacy. Their victory at the Adelaide Oval bolstered their play-off chances as Strikers now move up to the second spot in the BBL 2019-20 points table.

Also Read | Rashid Khan First, Haris Rauf Next As BBL Witnesses Hat-trick Day In A Double Header

Also Read | 'Profile Picture Vs Reality', BBL Hilariously Trolls Adelaide Strikers Opener Phil Salt

BBL: Rashid Khan makes immediate impact after home crowd’s witty advice

Riding on valuable contributions from Jonathan Wells and skipper Alex Carey, Adelaide Strikers posted 162-4 on the board after losing the toss and batting first. In turn, Melbourne Stars lost both their openers cheaply due to some excellent tight bowling by the home side. Strikers bowler Rashid Khan was brought on to the attack to bowl the final over of the Stars powerplay. Between overs, the camera zoomed in towards a section of the crowd which held a smart and witty banner. The caption in their charts included a valuable (and hilarious) advice for the home side.

Also Read | BBL Comically Trolls Rashid Khan For Scoring Duck Against Sydney Sixers

Also Read | AB De Villiers Gets Off The Mark In Style On His BBL Debut Against Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan immediately made an impact by claiming Stars opener Nic Maddinson off only the second ball of his opening over. He cleaned up Maddinson with a full turning delivery, deceiving the left-hander through the gates. Melbourne Stars never recovered after those early setbacks as they fell short of their target by 11 runs.

That'll do it!



The Strikers beat top spot and go to second on the table!



SCORECARD: https://t.co/006X8X8WkP#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/W6x5jufdiI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2020

Also Read | Rashid Khan Comically Trolls SRH Mate David Warner Over 'kite-flying' Incident In Mumbai

Also Read | Rashid Khan Gets Australian Open Fever With Tennis Serve During BBL Match; Watch Clip