Glenn Maxwell Has Comical Reaction To D'Arcy Short's Backing Up In BBL 10 Game: WATCH

Australia's Big Bash League has entertained fans for several years now with thrilling T20 matches, and the same trend has been observed in the ongoing season (BBL 2020) as well. The 27th contest of the 10th edition saw the Hobart Hurricanes lock horns against the Melbourne Stars. The fixture proved to be a gripping one, as both teams fought hard for supremacy. Amidst the high-octane encounter, an incident between Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short garnered a lot of attention.

While every run counts in the shortest format and it could also very well change the dynamics of the game, players often strive to ensure they save the maximum runs for their respective team. However, the Hobart Hurricanes' opening batsman D'Arcy Short found himself in a tricky situation as he ended up saving runs for the opposition team while being at the non-striker's end. The Melbourne Stars' skipper, Glenn Maxwell was bowling the fourth over of the Hobart Hurricanes innings when the hilarious instance took place.

Swashbuckling batsman Ben McDermott smashed Maxwell's ball down the ground with brutal force. The delivery would have raced away to the boundary, however, it eventually hit the non-striker, D'Arcy Short. The batting team could only manage a single from the ball and Maxwell comically gave a thumbs up to Short for saving three valuable runs for his side.

👍 from Maxi as D'Arcy inadvertently saves three pic.twitter.com/vtlKAN8SZF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

BBL points table update

The Melbourne Stars won the fixture by 10 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes. Marcus Stoinis emerged as the best performer for the Stars, taking the opposition's bowlers to the cleaners with his unbeaten 97 to guide his side to a match-winning total. The Hobart Hurricanes faced their third loss of the season, and they currently occupy the third spot.

Melbourne Stars squad

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

How to watch the BBL live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The BBL 2020 matches will be telecast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL live in India, fans can also tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

