Sachin Tendulkar Scores All-time Record 51st Test Century On January 4, 2011: WATCH

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. After his international debut in 1989, the cricketer went on to claim several batting records and remained a mainstay of India’s batting order for the subsequent 24 years. On January 4, 2011, Tendulkar registered the last of his 51 Test centuries to add to his already-illustrious batting record in the format.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries: A look back into cricketer’s 51st Test ton on its 9th anniversary

Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Team India toured South Africa for a three-match Test series in 2010-2011. In the third Test of the series, Sachin Tendulkar batted with much grit and determination en route to smacking 146 against the likes of Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel. The ‘Master Blaster’ faced 314 deliveries with his innings fuelled by 17 elegant boundaries and two sixes.

Interestingly, a rare Sachin Tendulkar records section got further enhanced with his 146-run knock. Tendulkar brought up his 100 with a six off the bowling of Morne Morkel, thus marking the sixth instance of him reaching the three-figure mark in Tests with a maximum. As per Tendulkar's records, he has achieved the milestone the most number of times in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar centuries in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar centuries section in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. His 51st Test hundred was his 97th overall as he went on to register three more centuries in ODI cricket thereafter to finish on a tally of 100 tons. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar continues to lead the all-time list and is followed by Ricky Ponting (71) and Virat Kohli (70).

#OnThisDay in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar scored his 50th Test century 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PhbccflMWB — ICC (@ICC) December 19, 2018

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar's net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crores ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. Sachin Tendulkar's net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crores, courtesy of the agreement he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore flat. The aforementioned house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the information.

Image source: ICC Twitter

