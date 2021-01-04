Wasim Jaffer Trolls Australia With Comical Jofra Archer Meme Ahead Of Sydney Test

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer was known for tackling fierce bowling attacks with great composure. The ex-opening batsman however has used his social media accounts to showcase his humorous side. The 42-year-old impressed fans with his sense of humour on yet another occasion as he responded to a Queensland minister's remarks against Team India.

India vs Australia 2021: Wasim Jaffer leaves netizens in splits with Jofra Archer meme

After the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical, the Indian team finally made their much-awaited return to international cricket with the Australia tour. Considering the history between the two teams, it often is deemed a marquee event whenever they lock horns. While the contest between them has managed to entertain cricket fans, there are certain issues which could prove to be a roadblock for the visitors.

While it was being speculated that a total of five Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, breached the bio-security protocols ahead of the India vs Australia 3rd Test, however, there are no confirmations regarding the breach. Moreover, the Indian contingent has also expressed their apprehensions regarding travelling to Brisbane for the final Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Queensland’s Health Shadow Minister Ros Bates had commented how India should refrain from travelling to Brisbane if they are not willing to play by the set rules. Wasim Jaffer came up with a hilarious meme after the minister's statement. The veteran batsman posted a picture of Jofra Archer with a backpack and suggested that the Indian team would pocket the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Jaffer's witty post on the micro-blogging site was also appreciated by the Indian fans.

Aus minister: "Play by our rules or don't come".

Indian team with Border-Gavaskar trophy in the bag 😉:#AUSvIND https://t.co/MRokmjL2Vy pic.twitter.com/yPhtg6Rp43 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 3, 2021

India vs Australia 2021:

Both the participating teams have enthralled fans with exceptional quality of cricket. After hard-fought battles in the limited-overs matches, they have also toiled hard in the longer format. The Australian team outplayed India in the opening contest of the four-match Test series. However, the visitors staged a sensational turnaround in the subsequent encounter and resisted a stellar victory. With the series evenly poised, the Sydney Test becomes even more crucial for the sides. The return of Rohit Sharma has added the much-needed firepower to the Indian batting line-up. The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and is slated to commence from January 7 onwards.

