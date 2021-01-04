Glenn Maxwell Hilariously Thanks D'Arcy Short As He Accidentally Saves 3 Runs For Stars

There were a lot of on-field moments during the Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on Monday. Highlights of the match included Andre Fletcher breaking into a Caribbean impromptu after taking a brilliant diving catch, Marcus Stoinis and Johan Botha exchanging verbal volleys during the first innings, etc. However, one of those moments that really stood out among these is of Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell giving a hilarious thumbs up to D'Arcy Short during the second innings.

'Inadvertently saves three'

This happened in the fourth over of the Hurricanes' run-chase when Maxwell had introduced himself into the attack to roll over his arms. On the second delivery, Ben McDermott, who was on strike hit one down the ground with a lot of power and it appeared as if the batsman would succeed in clearing the boundary with ease but that wasn't the case, unfortunately.

As the ball was struck with brute force, his batting partner Short did not have much time to judge where the ball was heading towards and it was too late by the time he realised that it was coming his way. As a result, the ball ended up hitting the non-striker and deflected to mid-on.

Even though the batsmen did succeed in completing an easy single, D'Arcy Short unintentionally ended up saving a certain boundary as Glenn Maxwell obliged by giving a hilarious thumbs up to the non-striker after he had just saved three valuable runs for the Melbourne Stars.

The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

👍 from Maxi as D'Arcy inadvertently saves three pic.twitter.com/vtlKAN8SZF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

Melbourne Stars register a much-needed win

Hobart Hurricanes skipper Peter Handscomb won the toss and decided to chase. His move seemed to have paid off after the Stars were reduced to 49/3. However, opener Marcus Stoinis had other ideas as he carried out the rescue act by playing an anchor's role to perfection. The Perth cricketer scored an unbeaten 97 off 55 deliveries at a strike rate of 176.36 including seven boundaries and the same number of maximums as the Melbourne franchise finished their innings at 183/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, wicket-keeper batsman Ben McDermott held on to one end when wickets tumbled from the other during Hobart's challenging run chase, and just when it appeared that the opener would end up scoring a match-winning century, his innings was cut short for a quickfire 58-ball 91 when Andre Fletcher took a blinder to send him back to the dugout.

Ben's wicket arguably was the turning point and it opened up the floodgates for MLS. The middle and lower-order could not do anything special for the Hurricanes as Glenn Maxwell & Co. registered a narrow win by 10 runs.

By the virtue of this win, the runners-up of the previous edition have now moved up to the fourth spot in the points table with three wins from seven matches and 15 points in their tally.

