'True Role Model': VVS Laxman Lauds Kane Williamson's 'consistency' After Ton Against Pak

Former Indian Test specialist VVS Laxman came forward to laud Kane Williamson after he scored an outstanding century against New Zealand on Day 2 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The New Zealand skipper who had surpassed his batting counterparts Virat Kohli and Steve Smith to be the top-ranked batsman in the game's longest format showcased yet another remarkable performance to justify why he is at the summit of the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen.

'Unbelievable work ethics': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Laxman wrote that he is not at all surprised to see the consistency of the elegant Kiwi number three batsman and then went on to say that the 30-year old's unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. The former Indian middle-order batsman concluded by saying that the Tauranga cricketer is a true role model for any youngster to emulate.

Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/TCoF3bAcyk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 4, 2021

Laxman knows Williamson very well as both are a part of the IPL team Hyderabad. While Kane is one of the star players of the franchise, the veteran batsman serves as the batting coach and mentor of the 'Orange Army'. Both of them were a part of Hyderabad's historic IPL title triumph under David Warner in the 2016 edition and a couple of years later i.e. in the 2018 season, Williamson had led the team to their second final where they finished as the second-best side after going down to MS Dhoni's Chennai in a lop-sided contest.

READ: Suresh Raina Names Player Responsible For Him Inking 'Believe' Tattoo & It’s NOT MS Dhoni

Williamson's ton puts NZ on top

Pakistan were bundled out for 297 in their first innings on Day 1. When play resumed on Day 2, Tom Latham and, Tom Blundell added a 52-run opening stand before both openers were dismissed and when veteran Ross Taylor departed for 12, the hosts were reeling at 71/3 and that is when Williamson led his team from the front as he went after the Pakistani bowlers once he settled down.

READ: Ashwin Takes A Sly Dig On 'BillGate' As India Reaches Sydney, All Players Test Negative

He got good support from middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls as the duo took the bowlers to the cleaners. The Black Caps skipper registered his 23rd Test century as New Zealand now seem to be in a commanding position. He has so far added 215 runs for the third wicket stand with Nicholls (89*) as the hosts are 286/3 at stumps on Day 2.

The consistent number three batsman is still going strong at 112. At the same time, Williamson, who had scored a match-winning ton in the previous Test would be hoping to make a bigger impact this time around as the Kiwis look to seal the two-match series.

READ: Shakib Al Hasan Returns As Bangladesh's Preliminary Squads Announced For Windies Series

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.