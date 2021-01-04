Shakib Al Hasan Returns As Bangladesh's Preliminary Squads Announced For Windies Series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the preliminary squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in both sides, marking his return to the national team after the ban. Last year, Shakib was handed a 12-month ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. The international body had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match.

West Indies tour of Bangladesh

The Windies will be visiting Bangladesh to play two Tests and three One Day Internationals from January 20 to February 15, 2021. The two-match Test series will be a part of the ongoing 2019-21 ICC World Test Championship while the ODI series will be part of the 2020-23 Cricket World Cup Super League.

Prior to the scheduled series, both teams will be playing a couple of tour matches at Savar and Chittagong respectively. The first tour game will be played on January 18 (ahead of the ODI series) and a three-day tour match will be played between January 28-31 (ahead of the Test series).

Coming back to the bilateral series, Dhaka's Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium will be hosting the first two One Day matches on January 20th & 22nd respectively whereas, the third and final match will be held in Zohur Ahmed Choudhury Stadium, Chittagong on January 25.

Chittagong will then host the first Test between 3-7 January whereas, the second and final Test match will be played in Dhaka between February 11-15.

Here's a look at Bangladesh's preliminary squad for both ODI & Test series:

Preliminary squad for ODI series: Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Das, Md Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Md. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahadi Hasan, Rubel Hossain.

Preliminary squad for Test series: Momimul Haque Showrab, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury.

(With ANI Inputs)

