Glenn Maxwell Likely To Miss Start Of IPL 2020 After Suffering From Elbow Injury: Report

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab may have to wait longer before they see Glenn Maxwell donning the red jersey again. Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket during the end of last year, was re-purchased by KXIP at the IPL 2020 Auction. The flashy Australian all-rounder had been a part of the Punjab team from 2014 to 2017, even captaining the side in his last season there. Maxwell was purchased for a sum of ₹10.75 crore.

Glenn Maxwell to miss South Africa tour, first part of IPL 2020

According to reports by cricket.com.au, Maxwell sustained an elbow injury during the end of the Big Bash League 2019/20. Further scans on Maxwell revealed that the all-rounder needed his elbow to be urgently operated on. The reported recovery time that Maxwell will go through is 6 to 8 weeks. Cricket Australia announced batsman D'Arcy Short as Maxwell's replacement for the upcoming Australia tour of South Africa. Maxwell was returning to the team after being ignored for the India tour.

Shattered to be missing the South Africa tour. I wish all the lads the best of luck over there and I’ll be watching from home!

Thanks for all the wishes of support ❤️ https://t.co/cQNqH7P7hm — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 12, 2020

IPL 2020: Who will fill in for Glenn Maxwell at KXIP?

If Glenn Maxwell remains out of KXIP's first few matches, the team will have to find a replacement in their squad for Maxwell's spot. The No.1 contender for this role will be Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who was bought by the team for a bargain price of ₹50 lakh. The team will be captained by KL Rahul in the IPL 2020 and will sport the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell as well. Team India's Under-19 superstar Ravi Bishnoi will also be a part of the Kings XI outfit.

