Glenn Maxwell Likely To Miss Start Of IPL 2020 After Suffering From Elbow Injury: Report

Cricket News

Glenn Maxwell had been a part of Kings XI Punjab for four seasons before the team let him go to the Delhi Capitals in 2018. Maxwell did not play the IPL 2019.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn Maxwell

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab may have to wait longer before they see Glenn Maxwell donning the red jersey again. Maxwell, who had taken a break from cricket during the end of last year, was re-purchased by KXIP at the IPL 2020 Auction. The flashy Australian all-rounder had been a part of the Punjab team from 2014 to 2017, even captaining the side in his last season there. Maxwell was purchased for a sum of ₹10.75 crore.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell feels 'refreshed' after taking a break due to mental health problem

Glenn Maxwell to miss South Africa tour, first part of IPL 2020

According to reports by cricket.com.au, Maxwell sustained an elbow injury during the end of the Big Bash League 2019/20. Further scans on Maxwell revealed that the all-rounder needed his elbow to be urgently operated on. The reported recovery time that Maxwell will go through is 6 to 8 weeks. Cricket Australia announced batsman D'Arcy Short as Maxwell's replacement for the upcoming Australia tour of South Africa. Maxwell was returning to the team after being ignored for the India tour.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Anil Kumble reveals two major reasons for selecting KL Rahul to lead KXIP

IPL 2020: Who will fill in for Glenn Maxwell at KXIP?

If Glenn Maxwell remains out of KXIP's first few matches, the team will have to find a replacement in their squad for Maxwell's spot. The No.1 contender for this role will be Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham who was bought by the team for a bargain price of ₹50 lakh. The team will be captained by KL Rahul in the IPL 2020 and will sport the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Sheldon Cottrell as well. Team India's Under-19 superstar Ravi Bishnoi will also be a part of the Kings XI outfit.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir calls KXIP 'Desperate' for going after Sheldon Cottrell in IPL Auction 2020

ALSO READ | IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Popular NZ all-rounder Jimmy Neesham becomes KXIP's bargain buy

