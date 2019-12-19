IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Popular NZ All-rounder Jimmy Neesham Becomes KXIP's Bargain Buy

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham was acquired by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2020. KXIP acquired Neesham for a meagre Rs. 50 lakhs. Neesham is Kings XI's third major purchase after Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell.

IPL Auction 2020: Jimmy Neesham's career so far

James 'Jimmy' Neesham has been establishing his name as a dependable batting all-rounder in the past year and his presence was vital in New Zealand's World Cup campaign too. His form seems to have worked as the Kings XI Punjab showed faith in him when no one else did. His base price was Rs. 50 lakhs and the Kings XI enthusiastically placed their bid in no time. It could be considered surprising was that no other team was interested in Neesham, who can be an asset for his versatility. Neesham has played the IPL for the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders previously. He has played 4 matches in the IPL (2014) but has only taken a single wicket. This stint with the Kings XI may rejuvenate Neesham's IPL career.

Neesham will now join Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the Kings XI Punjab. Punjab fans have been pretty happy about the reacquisition of Glenn Maxwell and that happiness has carried on to Neesham's arrival as well. Here are some reactions.

This is best buy so far in #IPL2020Auction so lucky u r he is future of newzealand cricket team....believe that he is best — srisk (@srisaahosk04) December 19, 2019

biggest steal of the day — govind singh (@notgovind) December 19, 2019

Wlcm, Twitter god. — Avinash Singh 🦁 #GlazersOut 🔰 (@GreenwoodNo26) December 19, 2019

