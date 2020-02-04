Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Glenn Maxwell Feels 'refreshed' After Taking A Break Due To Mental Health Problem

Cricket News

Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell claims to feel 'refreshed' after his much-needed break from cricket due to major mental health problems off the pitch.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has enjoyed a resurgent season for Melbourne Stars during his return to the BBL. The Australian all-rounder made headlines last year when he announced that he was taking a break from mainstream cricket due to mental health concerns. Since making his return, Glenn Maxwell has been terrific with the bat. He has also been recalled to the Australian limited-overs squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Also Read | BBL 9's team of the season has 5 IPL 2020 stars, Glenn Maxwell to lead team

BBL: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Haris Rauf included in the team of the tournament

Also Read | BBL: Glenn Maxwell calls Pakistan fast bowler the 'X factor' ahead of 2019-20 finals

A 'refreshed' Glenn Maxwell gears up for a return to the Australia limited-overs team

Also Read | James Pattinson completes crowd catch with batting gloves in BBL game; watch video

Glenn Maxwell returned for the Stars' BBL campaign fresh and posted 389 runs averaging 43.22 this season. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the 31-year old Australia international said, "I think it was eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase and that probably had been going on for four or five years, just constantly on the road and it all just caught up with me at that time. I really want to thank Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria and the Stars for giving me that space and allowing me to have that time away from the game and get myself right."

Also Read | BBL: Young Heat fangirl shows middle finger to Stars crowd after wicket; watch video

Glenn Maxwell heaps praise on BBL teammate - Haris Rauf

Also Read | James Vince times his juggling one-handed catch to perfection to send Glenn Maxwell back

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BACHCHAN REACTS ON SUN'S SURFACE
MEMBERS FOR SELECT COMMITTEE
ARMAAN & ANISSA'S VARMALA CEREMONY
MAHA CM: RE. 1 HEALTHCARE SCHEME
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
NUSHRAT BHARUCHA LAUDED