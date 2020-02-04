Glenn Maxwell Feels 'refreshed' After Taking A Break Due To Mental Health Problem

Glenn Maxwell has enjoyed a resurgent season for Melbourne Stars during his return to the BBL. The Australian all-rounder made headlines last year when he announced that he was taking a break from mainstream cricket due to mental health concerns. Since making his return, Glenn Maxwell has been terrific with the bat. He has also been recalled to the Australian limited-overs squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

A 'refreshed' Glenn Maxwell gears up for a return to the Australia limited-overs team

Glenn Maxwell returned for the Stars' BBL campaign fresh and posted 389 runs averaging 43.22 this season. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, the 31-year old Australia international said, "I think it was eight months on the road, living out of a suitcase and that probably had been going on for four or five years, just constantly on the road and it all just caught up with me at that time. I really want to thank Cricket Australia, Cricket Victoria and the Stars for giving me that space and allowing me to have that time away from the game and get myself right."

