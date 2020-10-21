IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Picks Team-mate Mohammed Shami As Tournament's Best Yorker Bowler

Heaping praise on his Punjab team-mate Mohammed Shami, Glenn Maxwell went on to say that the pace spearhead is currently the best yorker bowler in the ongoing edition of Dream11 IPL 2020.

'Probably the best yorker bowler in the competition': Glenn Maxwell

"Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he's executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai," said Maxwell. "He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us," said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of the 2014 runners-up.

Shami finished his spell with figures of 2/28 from his four overs. Speaking about the all-important win against northern rivals Delhi on Monday night, the Australian all-rounder mentioned it was good that the contest did not go down to the wire as it ended in the penultimate over itself.

"It was good that we did not take the match till the last over and got it done with six balls to spare. It's a great thing for the entire team, we have got three wins in a row at the moment, the feeling is great amongst the group. We are getting some momentum at the right time and hopefully, we can stay into that kind of form," he added.

A much-needed win for Punjab

In the last contest, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 164/5 from their 20 overs riding on in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan's second straight century in the tournament after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

In reply, the 2014 finalists were in a spot of bother at 56/3. However, some vital middle-order contributions from Nicholas Pooran (53) & Glenn Maxwell (32) and some finishing touches from Deepak Hooda (15*) as well as James Neesham (10*) helped Punjab register their third straight win by five wickets with an over to spare.

