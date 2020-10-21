Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Wicket Takers: Mohammad Shami Jumps Above Jasprit Bumrah To 2nd Place

Punjab defeated table-toppers Delhi by five wickets at Dubai on Tuesday, October 20 in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Punjab’s pacer Mohammad Shami starred with the ball, accounting for the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer and stemming the flow of runs in Delhi’s death overs. By claiming figures of 2-28 off his four overs, Shami also extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 16, thus overtaking Mumbai’s speed demon Jasprit Bumrah.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab players celebrate win over Delhi

That's that from Match 38, #KXIP win by 5 wickets with one over to spare.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/75alhy5y2k — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Reveals Secret Behind Success Of India's Pace Attack; Credits Virat Kohli

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah among leading wicket takers

Mohammad Shami has played all 10 matches so far for the Punjab franchise in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The right-arm pacer has bagged 16 wickets in the process at an average of 20.37. He is currently only trailing behind Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada (21 wickets) in terms of number of wickets taken in the season.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Shami’s national teammate Jasprit Bumrah has collected 15 wickets in nine games for defending champions Mumbai this year. Bumrah has taken his wickets at an average of 17.86 with one four-wicket haul. The two Indian pacers, along with Kagiso Rabada, are currently occupying the top three spots of the Dream11 IPL highest wicket takers of the 2020 season.

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Concedes 24 In Final Over After Virat Kohli's Wicket, Netizens Roast Pacer

Dream11 IPL 2020: A look back to Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were recently involved in what was virtually a see-saw battle with each other, when Punjab took on Mumbai on October 18 in Dubai. While the initial 40-overs contest ended in a dramatic tie, the match extended to a nail-biting Mumbai vs Punjab Super Overs later. Jasprit Bumrah first bowled for Mumbai to restrict the Punjab batters to just five runs. The feat was later rivalled by Mohammad Shami, who also restricted Mumbai batsmen to five runs.

The two veteran Indian pacers were widely praised for their Super Over heroics, especially for hurling pinpoint yorkers under extreme pressure. The game further extended to another tie-breaker, where Punjab eventually trumped over defending champions to claim their two points.

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Was Very Clear On Bowling Six Yorkers In Super Over: Rahul

Also Read | KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.