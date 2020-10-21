Sunil Narine Set To Return For Kolkata's Game Vs Bangalore In Place Of Andre Russell?

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata will be taking on Virat Kohli’s Bangalore in the 39th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The upcoming fixture is an important one for Kolkata as they will be looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs with a win.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Kolkata vs Bangalore live

A look at the Points Table after Match 38 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/SYfSXoIumI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunil Narine likely contender for a comeback

Earlier in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, veteran Kolkata spinner Sunil Narine was summoned by the IPL Governing Council for having a suspect bowling action. However, the cricketer has now been cleared of the same and is eligible to feature in Kolkata’s playing XI. Out of Kolkata’s nine matches this season, Sunil Narine has played only six games where he took five wickets.

On the other hand, Andre Russell has played all nine matches for the franchise, despite his struggles with the bat this season. In nine innings, he has scored only 92 runs at a meagre average of 11.50. Russell’s struggles this season might prompt the Kolkata team management to bring back Sunil Narine in place of the all-rounder.

With the Dream11 IPL policy of having no more than four foreigners in a playing XI at any given time, captain Eoin Morgan and previous game’s ‘Player of the Match’ Lockie Ferguson, are all set to occupy two overseas spots. Pat Cummins is another player who is likely to play against Bangalore, as the Australian pacer has played all matches so far for Kolkata this year. It would be interesting to see if captain Eoin Morgan persists with Andre Russell, or brings back mystery spinner Sunil Narine in place of the struggling all-rounder.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 21. For Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Kolkata vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Kolkata vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Kolkata vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

