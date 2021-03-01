Glenn Maxwell Urges Trolls To Have Some Decency After Finch Was Subjected To Hate Messages

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has called out the trolls for sending hate messages and online threats to his Australian team-mate Aaron Finch on social media. On Friday, Finch's wife Amy had shared a screenshot of the abusive comment that attacked her and her husband. The troll in a rude manner had asked Amy to tell her hubby to step up his captaincy and claimed to have lost all his money because of the opening batsman.

Taking to the micro-blogging site the Aussie power-hitter urged the people to stop doing all these things as it is absolutely pathetic. Furthermore, the middle-order batsman added that as human beings, one must practice being a half-decent one. He concluded by terming it as 'Absolutely disgraceful!!!!'.

People, this needs to stop!!! It is absolutely pathetic!! We’re all human beings, how about practicing being a half decent one!! Absolutely disgraceful!!!! https://t.co/lgVmiMHC2O — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) February 27, 2021

Even the netizens came forward and not only did they agree with Glenn Maxwell but also lent full support to Aaron Finch as well. Here are some of the reactions.

Keyboard warriors 🗡️🏹 — GYPSY🕊️ (@Gypsy_offl) February 27, 2021

Sadly Maxi, social media has allowed the public to directly reach out to our elite sportsmen and women. This somehow leads them to believe they mean something. Real people know worth. The others not do much. — TGWOOD (@tgwood1968) February 27, 2021

No one should face this kind of abuse... Arron finch is a great player and surely he will be back with a bang... If you are a fan then trust your players.. These kind of comments can hurt them very deep. Please stop these shitty things. 🙏 — Karthik@18 (@karthikkohli180) February 27, 2021

I dont get how they lay blame on sports people for losing a bet. Either dont bet or accept that not all bets are guaranteed to win. The abuse is unacceptable — Sharon (@shazzam2710) February 27, 2021

Yes. People need to stop that pathetic thing. Everyone goes through the toughest phases of their life. If you with them in their good you should also be with them in their bad form also. — Suryansh Rajput (@Suryans46999815) February 27, 2021

Aaron Finch has been going through a rough patch in his professional career for the last few months. He had led the 2019-19 champions Melbourne Renegades in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) where they had finished as wooden spooners for a second straight year with four wins, 10 losses, and, 16 points from the 14 matches of the league stages.

Apart from that the 2015 World Cup winner who was released by the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore for an underwhelming performance last season found no buyers and eventually went unsold in the recently-concluded IPL 2021 mini-auctions.

Aaron Finch’s lack of runs with the bat resulted in him getting overlooked by all franchises at the IPL 2021 auction. He turned out to be one of the more prominent names among 292 players who went unsold at the bidding event. Playing for the RCB in 2020, Finch managed to make 12 appearances in the UAE, across which he scored only 268 runs at an average of 22.33.

