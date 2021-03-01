Mayanti Langer Highlights Top Stuart Binny Achievement, Takes Shot At 'Haters' Online

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny has been playing professional cricket for almost two decades. The all-rounder is one of the veterans of the Indian domestic circuit who played for Karnataka from 2003-19 before making a switch to Nagaland ahead of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

ALSO READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Prithvi Shaw fails to cash in on 227*, dismissed for 2 by to-be KKR bowler Vaibhav Arora

Mayanti Langer congratulates husband Stuart Binny on 100th List-A game, slams trollers

On Monday, when Binny featured in his 100th List-A game when he took the field in Round 5, Plate match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 against Arunachal Pradesh. Lauding the cricketer for his achievement, Stuart Binny's wife and one of the leading sports presenters in India, Mayanti Langer took to Twitter and posted a snap of her Instagram story where she had congratulated her husband on playing his 100th List-A game.

Slamming the trollers, Langer posted the picture and captioned it, "To the haters, but mainly to the supporters." It is worth mentioning that Binny has been subjected to some harsh criticism for his failures where trollers have even dragged Langer's name by passing distasteful comments to get back at the cricketer.

ALSO READ | India vs England 4th Test: Chris Woakes leaves bio-bubble to return home

In her Instagram story, Langer had written, "A 100 that has been 17 years in the making. HARDWORK and PERSEVERANCE are only words until you bring them to life. Some just TALK @stuartbinny84 WALKS THE TALK. Congrats on yet another achievement champ."

To the haters, but mainly to the supporters 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/kTZ8brUwJw — Mayanti Langer Binny (@MayantiLanger_B) March 1, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England 4th Test: British media start blame game, call Ahmedabad loss 'Most Humiliating'

Stuart Binny stats

The Stuart Binny stats in international cricket include the 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is where he has scored 194, 230, and 35 runs respectively. He also has 3 Test wickets, 20 ODI wickets and a solitary T20I wicket to his name. Binny also holds the record of best bowling figures (6/4) for an Indian in ODIs which he recorded against Bangladesh in 2014.

Coming to domestic cricket, Binny has played 95 First-class, 100 List-A and 150 T20 games where he has scored 4796, 1733 and 1641 runs respectively. He also has 148, 99 and 73 wickets in the aforementioned formats. The all-rounder, who is featuring in his 100th List-A game, would like to make it memorable by helping his side secure a win over Arunachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ | India vs England: Rory Burns lashes out at English women's cricketer for insulting tweet

SOURCE: MAYANTI LANGER INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.