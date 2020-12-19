Home
Glenn McGrath Says Australia Were 'very Defensive' After Poor Show In 1st Innings

Former pacer Glenn McGrath criticised the Australian team by saying they were 'very defensive' after a poor show in the 1st innings of 1st Test against India

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
India vs Australia

Former Australia pacer Glenn McGrath feels Australia were defensive in their approach on day two of the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval and allowed the Indian bowlers to pile up the pressure on Australia by not scoring quickly. The hosts were bundled out for 191 in reply to India's first innings score of 244.

 'That's been the issue': Glenn McGrath

"That's been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers," McGrath said on Sony Network while analysing the match.

"Indian bowlers have been able to bowl wherever they want and when you are not scoring, you would get into trouble very soon because on such a pitch the wickets will come sooner or later. So if you are not scoring you are not moving anywhere," he added.

READ: Virat Kohli Takes Blinder To Shock Debutant Cameron Green In India-Australia Adelaide Test

Indian bowlers rattle Aus batting line-up

India were bundled out for 244 after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on skipper Kohli's fighting 74. The visitors lost four wickets for 11 runs in four overs on Day 2 as pacers Pat Cummins and, Mitchell Starc worked in tandem by taking four wickets apiece. 

The hosts in reply got off to a poor start and lost half their side with only Marnus Labuschagne  showing some resistance in the top-order. Australia are 92/5 at tea break. 

However, once he departed for 47, the onus was on skipper Tim Paine to take his team's first innings lead past India's total. He toiled manfully from his end but did not receive much support from the lower-order batsman as the Aussies were bundled out for 191 as Paine top-scored with an unbeaten 73. 

India in their second innings  are 9/1 after having lost opener Prithvi Shaw early on and lead by 62 runs at the end f play on Day 2. 

READ: Adelaide Pitch Becomes Better For Batting As Test Match Progresses: Ashwin

 

First Published:
