Virat Kohli Takes Blinder To Shock Debutant Cameron Green In India-Australia Adelaide Test

Virat Kohli made a difficult catch look easy to send debutant Cameron Green back to the pavilion on Day 2 of the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Virat took this catch just when the youngster was looking to make an impact with the bat after his side had lost their top-order early on.

'What a catch!'

This happened in the 41st over that was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. On the third delivery, the offie had bowled one on the line of middle and off stumps as Green looked to play an aggressive pull shot. Even though the batsman got his timing right, he just could not clear the fielder at short mid-wicket. At one point it appeared that the ball would comfortably edge past Kohli but the Indian skipper had other plans as he dived to his right and took a well-judged blinder. Ashwin picked up his third wicket while the Test debutant walked back for just 11 runs to his name off 24 deliveries as the hosts ended up losing half their side.

Even the fans came forward to hail Virat Kohli's on-field brilliance. Here are some of the reactions.

India fight back as Aussies lose half their side

India were bundled out for 244 after winning the toss and electing to bat first riding on skipper Kohli's fighting 74. The visitors lost four wickets for 11 runs in four overs on Day 2 as pacers Pat Cummins and, Mitchell Starc worked in tandem by taking four wickets apiece.

The hosts in reply got off to a poor start and lost half their side with only Marnus Labuschagne (46*) showing some resistance in the top-order. Australia are 92/5 at tea break.

