It is 45 and counting for Virat Kohli as the 33-year-old brought up yet another outstanding century in the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI on Tuesday. This was Kohli's second consecutive ton, having also scored one in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh last month. And in the process, the former Indian captain also equalled legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar for scoring the most number of centuries at home (20). As Kohli continues to shine with the bat, several fans took to social media to praise 'the King.

'Absolute giant': Netizens hail Kohli after he scores 45th ton

Never thought Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of centuries will be broken.

But looks like Virat Kohli is just few innings away from doing so.



GOAT stuff. Legend. — Abhi (@iamnoobita) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli scored 113 in just 87 balls with 12 fours and a six. A tremendous start to the year by the King, an absolute giant of the format.



Well played, King! pic.twitter.com/KAUs00jJFz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2023

The GOAT of ODI - King Kohli. pic.twitter.com/sc6IZ08ctO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 10, 2023

Picture of the day - Virat Kohli, The King. pic.twitter.com/ieUyEjuZMQ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli in ODI Cricket:



•Matches - 266

•Innings - 257

•Runs - 12584

•Average - 57.72

•Hundreds - 45

•Fifties - 64

•Strike rate - 93.25



The GOAT!! pic.twitter.com/PvjxnaEiQu — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli smacks sublime ton to help India finish on 373/5

After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up an outstanding opening stand of 143 runs, former Indian captain Virat Kohli stole the show with yet another fantastic performance. The Men in Blue were off to a superb start as captain Rohit smacked 83 runs off 67 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and three sixes. In the process, he also brought up 9,500 runs in ODI cricket. He was well supported by Gill, who scored 70 runs off 60 balls, an inning that included 11 fours.

Following the dismissal of Gill in the 20th over, Kohli showcased all his class and grit to help Team India register a mammoth total of 373 runs in their 50 overs. The 34-year-old smacked 113 runs off just 87 deliveries, a knock that included 12 fours and a six. He was eventually dismissed by Kasun Rajitha, who ended up as Sri Lanka's best bowler with figures of 3/88 in his 10 overs.

IND vs SL squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama