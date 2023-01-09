Pakistan Anchor's Fiery Description Of Virat Kohli In Front Of Haris Rauf Goes Viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following across the world and things are no different in Pakistan. It can be easily argued that Kohli's fan base in Pakistan is only second to that of India if not as huge. Recently, the 34-year-old's photo was featured on a Pakistani TV show as part of a game involving Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf. The anchor's herculean description of Kohli in the show is now going viral on social media.

In the video that is doing rounds on various social media platforms, the anchor can be seen giving a description of Kohli to Rauf, whose job is to guess the sportsperson on the big screen while being blindfolded as part of the game. While giving hints to Rauf, the anchor at one point says, "Rakh rakh ke deta hai, Aapko bhi rakh rakh ke diye hain (He gives it hard to bowlers. He has smashed it hard against you as well)."

After listening to the anchor's description, Rauf asked him if the photo was of a cricketer. The anchor responded with a yes, following which Rauf quickly guessed it was Kohli.

Kohli's greatest T20I innings of his career

Rauf was among the Pakistani bowlers who faced the wrath of Kohli at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. Kohli smashed Rauf out of the park on several occasions during the match between India and Pakistan at the World Cup. On one occasion, Kohli hit a six over the bowler’s head through a pull shot, leaving everyone stunned. Rauf also talked about Kohli's knock during the match and was in full praise of him.

“Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn't say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. He has played that shot now. I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six,” Rauf said on the same show.

Kohli played one of his greatest T20I innings in the match as he remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls to help India cross the line. While India needed 28 runs to win the game off eight balls, the 34-year-old played two stokes in two consecutive balls off Rauf's bowling. Courtesy of the shots, the winning equation for India was reduced to 16 off six balls as the Men in Blue ended up winning the match by four wickets.

Image: Twitter/HarisRauf/AP

