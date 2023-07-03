'He Should Just Realize...': AB De Villiers Reveals 'biggest Concern' For India's Big Hope

India's ritual of failure in the ICC event continued as they lost to Australia in the World Test Championship final. With the World Cup looming on the horizon, Rohit Sharma and Co. will seek a repeat of the 2011 edition when a certain MS Dhoni helped the men in Blue to end their long quest for an ICC trophy. Stakes will be pretty high when the tournament kicks off later this year.

India currently has two ICC ODI World Cup titles

They haven't managed to lift a single ICC trophy since 2013

This will be Rohit's third ICC event as captain of the Indian team

AB de Villiers opened up on the prospect of Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been an integral part of the Indian team since his emergence and is expected to play a pivotal part in India's World Cup campaign. Suryakumar's exploits in the T20 format have been his biggest strengths and he will seek to replicate those in the 50 over format.

Former South African international AB de Villiers believes the Mumbai Indian batsman has a lot in store and it will be very exciting to see him in near future. In an interaction with Jio Cinema he opened up. "I think it's incredible. I think he's pulling off shots that I never did. I really do. When it gets going, it's lovely to watch. I think he's got a long way to go still. I think there's more to come. I think there's even a better player in the future, so that's very exciting. I think is his biggest concern or not a concern."

Can Suryakumar be consistent in all formats of the game?

However, the former RCB batsman raised questions over his ability to be consistent in all formats.

"His biggest challenge will be to be consistent in all the formats and to figure out his game in Test cricket, in ODIs and in T20 and understand how it works for him. I think he should actually just realize it's all exactly the same. I do see a lot of similarities. He's just going to be able to shift through the gears and I mean, it's incredible to watch. He can score all around the ground.

"And when he's confident, he moves so slowly and he sets it so beautifully upright. He gets the ball nice and late. And once you snap that as a batter, once you realize that the faster the bowler gets, the more you've got to let it come and that is really starting to click and I think he has clicked that. So, the sky's the limit. Excuse the pun." added the Proteas legend.