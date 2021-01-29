Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Sweats It Out From Hotel Room With Hit Punjabi Song 'Solace'

It seems that Indian skipper Virat Kohli might be in the perfect frame of mind ahead of the upcoming four-match home Test series against England that gets underway on February 5.

Virat will be back on the cricket field after more than a month. He had returned to India after the Adelaide Test match against Australia in mid-December on paternity leave. Kohli and his better half Anushka Sharma had welcomed their first child - a baby girl earlier this month.

Now, it's business as usual for the batting megastar as he looks to lead India to a second straight Test series win against England on home soil. However, before he leads his team from the front, VK was seen doing what he loves to do the most and that is to sweat it out in the gym.

'Work can be put in anywhere': Virat Kohli

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old had posted a video of him sweating it out inside his hotel room in Chennai. But, the Punjabi music that is being played in the background is what really stands out the most. The batting sensation turned to the hit Punjabi song 'Solace' during his intense cycling session.

"PropheC music and gym equipment is all you need during quarantine days. Work can be put in anywhere if you really want to. Have a great day everyone", Virat Kohli's Insta caption read.

India Vs England: Test series

The elegant number three batsman Joe Root will be leading England in the four-match Test series. Meanwhile, the visitors would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2012/13 season where they had registered a 2-1 win in (four-match series) under the leadership of former iconic opener Alastair Cook. That remains England's last Test series win on Indian soil to date.

At the same time, the four-match Test series will also constitute a major part of the ongoing inaugural ICC World Test Championship.

Here are the fixtures of the four-match Test series:

1st Test: 5th-9th Feb (Chennai)

2nd Test: 13th-17th Feb (Chennai)

3rd Test: 24th-28th Feb (Ahmedabad)

4th Test: 4th 8th Mar (Ahmedabad)

The entire Indian contingent has already arrived in the city and both the teams (including England) are staying at the Leela Palace hotel.

