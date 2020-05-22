GRD Vs SPB Live Streaming, Scores, Pitch & Weather Report For Vincy Premier League Match 1

While cricket activities in many countries are currently suspended, the Caribbean island nation of St Vincent and the Grenadines will be holding the inaugural Vincy Premier League tournament starting from Friday, May 22. The T10 tournament will witness six franchises battling each other for 10 days to be crowned the first-ever Vincy Premier League champion.

The matches will not be played behind closed doors and will be open to fans. Here is every detail that you need to know about the upcoming GRD VS SPB live match, GRD VS SPB live streaming updates, GRD VS SPB live match details and GRD VS SPB live scores

Also read: Dwayne Bravo Claims 'careers Are Reborn' Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy At CSK

GRD vs SPB live streaming: Details about Vincy Premier League

The Vincy Premier League will be played from 22nd May to 31st May with a total of 30 matches to be played between six franchises. Three matches will be played in one day. All the Vincy Premier League matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines

🏏 CRICKET IS BACK 🏏



Vincy Premier League (VPL T10) will be starting on May 22nd, there will be 30 matches in 9 days and all the matches will be streamed.



Squad of all six teams 👍 #VincyPremierLeague #T10league #VPLT10 pic.twitter.com/gbVkIYrPuj — VINCY PREMIER LEAGUE (VPL T10 ) (@VPLT10) May 18, 2020

Also Read: Won't Use Pakistan's Tour Of England As Leverage For A Return Trip, Says PCB CEO Khan

GRD VS SPB live streaming: Vincy Premier League Pitch and Weather report

On Friday, the GRD VS SPB match is expected to have no rain. There could be some cloud cover and humidity is expected to be on the higher side. Coming to the pitch report, the pitch at Arnos Vale Ground is a fairly slow one to bat on and the ball tends to come on slower to the bat, perhaps making batting first a more attractive option for the captain who wins the toss.

GRD VS SPB live streaming: Where to watch GRD vs SPB live telecast in India

The GRD vs SPB live telecast in India will not be on TV. For the GRD vs SPB live streaming in India, fans can log on to Dream11’s FanCode app to watch each ball of the GRD VS SPB live match. The match will begin at 6:00 PM IST. For the GRD vs SPB live streaming and Vincy Premier League live scores, fans can view the official Twitter page of the tournament.

Also read: Vijay Shankar On Why Hardik Pandya Being A First-choice All-rounder Does Not Bother Him

GRD vs SPB live match: GRD VS SPB full squad details

Here are the GRD VS SPB full squad details for GRD vs SPB live match

GRD VS SPB full squad: Grenadines Divers

Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Fixes Mango Tree Uprooted By Cyclone Amphan, Fans Remember Natwest 2002

GRD VS SPB full squad: Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.