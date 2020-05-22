Dwayne Bravo Claims 'careers Are Reborn' Under MS Dhoni's Captaincy At CSK

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. MS Dhoni is the only captain in world cricket who has won all the three ICC events (T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup & Champions Trophy) as captain. India became a force to be reckoned with under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni 'fan' MSK Prasad claims to be waiting for CSK captain's return in IPL 2020

Dwayne Bravo heaps praise on MS Dhoni's leadership skills

MS Dhoni is also the only captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who has been leading a single franchise (CSK) since its inception. MS Dhoni is known as a pivotal reason behind CSK's success in the cash-rich league. Over the years, several cricketers from all across the world who have played under the captaincy of MS Dhoni have heaped praise on his leadership skills as well as his ability to stay calm under pressure.

ALSO READ | CSK star Deepak Chahar reveals impressive PUBG Mobile Season 13 rank

Recently, West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has been playing under MS Dhoni at CSK, lauded MS Dhoni while explaining how he makes people feel comfortable around him in the CSK camp. In a video chat with ESPN, Dwayne Bravo said that over the years, CSK have had many good captains in their dressing room. Dwayne Bravo added that they’ve had Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, Mike Hussey and himself.

Dwayne Bravo further said that these players have been leaders in various countries, but MS Dhoni stands apart from the rest because of the atmosphere which he creates for his players. Dwayne Bravo feels MS Dhoni gives them the self-belief and always reminds them that they don't have to prove anything to anyone. He also asks them to just be themselves and enjoy the game. Dwayne Bravo also said that the career of any player takes a different route after he joins the CSK squad.

ALSO READ | CSK share new video featuring MS Dhoni, fans say 'Aaya Sher' to the 'Thala': Watch

While citing the example of Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo explained how their careers were resurrected since joining CSK. Dwayne Bravo also revealed that the one commendable trait of MS Dhoni is that he never puts pressure on anyone. He added MS Dhoni doesn’t behave like a superstar, despite achieving so much in the sport.

MS Dhoni new look during coronavirus lockdown stuns fans

Currently, MS Dhoni is spending time with his family in his Ranchi farmhouse and has not been active on social media, unlike other cricketers. MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has been posting videos on Instagram though, giving fans a glimpse of what the World Cup-winning skipper is doing at home. Recently, a video was posted on MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's official account that had raised eyebrows.

It involved the MS Dhoni new look during the lockdown, making the cricketer virtually unrecognisable. In the video, this MS Dhoni new look saw him sporting a salt and pepper look with a thick beard.

ALSO READ | CSK official compares IPL with 'Indians only' to Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI