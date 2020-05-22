Sourav Ganguly Fixes Mango Tree Uprooted By Cyclone Amphan, Fans Remember Natwest 2002

On Wednesday, Cyclone Amphan caused massive destruction in West Bengal and Odisha after making a massive landfall. Cyclone Amphan led to loss of life and property in Eastern India and Bangladesh, with at least 84 people falling prey to the deadly cyclone in both countries. Among many who bore the brunt of Cyclone Amphan was the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly.

Cyclone Amphan: Sourav Ganguly fixes age-old mango-tree at home in Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly, who resides in a luxurious bungalow in the Behala area of Kolkata,had to save the age-old tree at his house which got uprooted due to the Cyclone Amphan. Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and posted a couple of pictures of him “fixing” a mango tree from his balcony. Sourav Ganguly captioned the post, "The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest".

The mango tree in the house had to be lifted, pulled back and fixed again .. strength at its highest 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RGOJeaqFx1 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2020

As soon as Sourav Ganguly posted the photos of him standing in the balcony, fans were reminded of the 2002 Natwest series final where the former India captain had waved his jersey over his head on the balcony of the Lord’s after Mohammad Kaif led India to a thrilling win over England. Fans immediately flood Sourav Ganguly's post with comments and reactions. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions.

Dada and balcony a better love story than veer Zara — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) May 21, 2020

Also, you after fixing the mango tree. pic.twitter.com/ShpQbUkazv — Kanishk Sinha 🇮🇳 (@kanishk111) May 21, 2020

Aatmanirbhar dada — Nik RM (@nik17995) May 21, 2020

Dada, another balcony another show of strength!#Natwest_Final — Tushar Gautam (@GAUTAM__tushar) May 21, 2020

Brilliantly said 👏👏



This man is definitely a savior, first the Indian Cricket Team and now toughies, as far as BCCI is converned



Love and respect to this legend! — Anuj Sobti 297 (@297Anuj) May 21, 2020

Dada and balconies...💕



On a more serious note, stay safe everyone.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G6wPKHKHkn — Ameya Naiksatam (@i_am_ameya) May 21, 2020

Graeme Smith roots for BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to lead ICC

Former South African skipper and the current Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Graeme Smith has gone on to say that the ex-Indian captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is best positioned to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). Graeme Smith said that he knows Sourav Ganguly well as he had played against him a number of times and worked with him as an administrator and on television.

Smith added that he feels that Ganguly has got the credibility, the leadership skills and is someone that can really take the game forward. He further said that more than anything, that is needed right now for the ICC, which is reeling at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic stopping international cricket. ICC's elections are slated to be held in July this year and Smith said having a former cricketer as the ICC President will help everyone involved.

IMAGE COURTESY: SOURAV GANGULY TWITTER