Why you’re reading this: Australia claimed a commanding 1-0 lead in the Ashes 2023 series after securing a hard-fought 2-wicket victory over England, thanks to an impressive partnership between captain Pat Cummins and spinner Nathan Lyon on the final day of the England vs Australia 1st Test. However, rain delayed the start of Day 5, resulting in an early lunch break as the umpires had to take a cakk. When play finally resumed, Australia found themselves in a precarious position, with Usman Khawaja battling it out while wickets tumbled at the other end.

3 things you need to know

Australia claimed a famous victory at Edgbaston

Pat Cummins and co. won their first Test match after winning the WTC Final 2023

The Aussies are currently 1-0 up in the series

ENG vs AUS : How did the Test match play out?

Following the dismissal of Usman Khawaja by Ben Stokes, it appeared as though Australia's chances were dwindling. Nevertheless, Captain Pat Cummins displayed great resilience, leading his team's resurgence from a seemingly hopeless situation, ultimately guiding them to a thrilling victory alongside the crafty spinner Nathan Lyon.

In the first innings, England chose to bat after winning the toss. Ben Duckett fell early to Josh Hazlewood's bowling, while Zak Crawley scored 61 runs. Ollie Pope provided stability but was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Joe Root played magnificent innings, holding the scoreboard together despite losing wickets. Jonny Bairstow contributed with some explosive shots before being dismissed by Lyon. England declared their innings at 393/8.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Latest Post On '12 Years In Test Cricket' After WTC Final Defeat Goes Viral

Australia's opening pair, David Warner and Usman Khawaja made a promising start, but Warner and Marnus Labuschagne were quickly dismissed by Stuart Broad. Steve Smith failed to make an impact, falling to Ben Stokes. Travis Head supported Khawaja, who played remarkable innings. Contributions from Cameron Green, Alex Carey, and Pat Cummins helped Australia reach 386 runs, trailing by just 7.

How did the cricket world react to England vs Australia?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag praised the gripping Test match. He appreciated Khawaja, Cummins and Lyon's partnership.

What a Test Match. One of the best I have seen in recent times. Testcricket is Best Cricket.

Was a gutsy decision by England to declare just before close on Day 1, especially considering the weather. But Khawaja was outstanding in both innings and @patcummins30 is the new Mr.… pic.twitter.com/9QqC2hjyzr — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 20, 2023

Ab de Villiers shared his enthusiasm and affection for the game of cricket after watching ENG vs AUS. Emphasising on the entertaining run rate, he praised both teams for their efforts and recognised the essence of Test cricket.

Wow! What a fantastic game of Cricket. Run rate still good😉😄



Well played both team! Test Cricket at its best #Ashes23 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious video after watching ENG vs AUS

One of the best cricket commentators and analysts, Harsha Bhogle displayed his experience through a quote meaning that young bowlers should have the ability to win a game and that a second language which is referred to as a skill is always beneficial.

If you are a young bowler, remember your batting can win you a game. A second language is always handy in life — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2023

Abhinav Mukund congratulated Australia on their triumph, noting that they lead 1-0. He applauded Pat Cummins' controlled performance

Congratulations Australia. They go 1-0 up. Pat Cummins with ice in his veins. What a fantastic test match. Just the opening test needed for this #Ashes23. Onto the home of cricket next. #ENGvsAUS — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) June 20, 2023

Famous IPL team Rajasthan Royals shared a tweet with a caption showing 1-0 lead and Cummins is termed as a clutch player.

Ian Raphael Bishop congratulated Pat Cummins and the Australian squad on their great performance and unique approach

Terrific from Pat Cummins and Australia to do it their own way, and achieve a superb Test match victory. Great Ashes theatre. #PATBALL — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 20, 2023

That was a special game .. Loved every minute of the whole game .. We are in for a very special series .. Well done Australia this week but I am sure England can bounce back .. #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2023

Also Read: Virat Kohli Continues Philosophical Streak With Another Cryptic Post After WTC Final Loss

In the second innings, England had a disastrous start, losing their openers early. Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon restricted the English batsmen, with only Joe Root and Harry Brook making notable contributions. England were eventually bowled out for 273.

Chasing 281 runs, Australia relied on Warner and Khawaja, who provided a solid foundation. However, Labuschagne and Smith failed again. Scott Boland and Travis Head tried to support Khawaja, but Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali displayed excellent skills. Ben Stokes dismissed Khawaja, leaving Australia in a precarious position. However, Cummins and Lyon showed great resilience, remaining unbeaten until the final run was scored, securing a memorable victory for Australia.