Virat Kohli Continues Philosophical Streak With Another Cryptic Post After WTC Final Loss

Team India's chase for an ICC trophy, their first since winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 under the legendary MS Dhoni, continued after they lost to Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final. This was a second straight appearance for India in the ICC WTC final, which yet again ended on a disappointing note. Following the disheartening loss, former India captain Virat Kohli has put out several philosophical posts on his social media handle.

3 Things You Need To Know

Team India lost the ICC WTC 2023 Final to Australia by 209 runs

India entered the marquee clash as the no. 1-ranked Test team in the world

India lost the ICC WTC 2021 final to New Zealand under Virat Kohli’s leadership

Virat Kohli’s philosophical post conquers Internet after WTC 2023 Final loss

The former India captain Virat Kohli took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared an interesting quote by Rupert Spira. “Love is the recognition of our shared being, “ the quote read. It is worth noting that Kohli has shared several motivational and philosophical posts on his social media ever since India failed to lift the prestigious ICC Test mace.

This comes a day after Kohli provided a treat for his fans by sharing videos of him sweating it out in the gym. In the videos, the 34-year-old can be seen training hard and giving fitness goals to his fans. “Look for excuses or look to get better,” wrote Kohli in the caption.

What's next for the Indian cricket team after the WTC Final loss?

The star cricketer is next expected to be seen during India’s tour of West Indies 2023, which begins from July 12 onwards. The full-length tour consists of two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20I games. Having said that, the Indian team will have another chance of ending their ICC trophy drought, as they host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in their backyard later this year.

The ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in India for the first time since 2011 when the Men In Blue lifted the illustrious trophy for the first time in 28 years. Playing in home conditions, Team India will certainly head into the tournament as favorites. It will be the first ODI World Cup for India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.