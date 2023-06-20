Virat Kohli's Latest Post On '12 Years In Test Cricket' After WTC Final Defeat Goes Viral

Why you’re reading this: Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers to ever play for India. On this day, Kohli took the first-ever step to create history in an Indian kit as he made his Test debut for his country. Recently, Kohli was a part of his second successive WTC Final where the India cricket team lost the World Test Cricket Championship to Australia by 209 runs.

Against which team did Virat Kohli make his test debut?

Back on June 20, 2011, the world got its first glimpse of the exceptional talent of Virat Kohli in the realm of Test cricket. Making his debut against West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, However, his performance in the match was not remarkable, as he only managed to score 19 runs overall. In the first innings, he contributed four runs, and in the second innings, he made 15 runs from 54 balls before being dismissed by Fidel Edwards. Despite his modest contribution, India emerged victorious, winning the game by 63 runs. Nevertheless, who knew that he will end up becoming one of the best cricketers to ever play for India and one of the best batsmen in the cricketing world.

Since his introduction to Test cricket, the Delhi-born batsman has made a significant impact, both as a batsman and as a captain, representing India. Throughout his 109 Test matches, Kohli has amassed an impressive 28 centuries, maintaining an average of 48.72. His highest Test score of 254 runs was achieved against South Africa in Pune in 2019.

Currently, Virat Kohli holds the 13th position in the latest ICC Test rankings. Throughout his career, he has accumulated 8,479 runs in Test cricket, exhibiting a strike rate of 55.34.

How did Virat Kohli celebrate his 12 years of Test cricket for India?

Virat Kohli went on to share a Twitter post on the 12 anniversary of his first-ever appearance in a white jersey of Team India. The player posted his picture in which he was batting for India and was playing his signature cover drive and captioned the tweet- “12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful”

12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023

Virat Kohli will be seen in action with team India next month in a bilateral series against the West Indies. The player was seen posting some philosophical stories after he lost the WTC Final to Australia but now is working to stay fit for the series next month.