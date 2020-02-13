Greg Chappell Does NOT Pick Steve Smith As Australia's Best Test Batsman After Don Bradman

Former Australian cricket captain Greg Chappell hosted a charity dinner recently where he named his favourite Australian batsman after Sir Donald Bradman. Chappell's pick, however, was surprisingly not from the current generation even though batsmen like Steve Smith and David Warner deliver some incredible performances in the longest format of the game. On the contrary, Australia's 2-time World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting was Chappell's pick for the best Australian batsman after Bradman.

Greg Chappell chooses Ricky Ponting over Steve Smith as his favourite Australian batsman

With certainty, Greg Chappell declared former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as the greatest Australian batsman that he has ever witnessed. Chappell's choice may have been impacted by the fact that he has seen more of Ponting especially up close, having worked with at the Centre of Excellence in Brisbane during his younger days. Ponting was one of Australia's most successful captains and scored 13378 runs until his Test retirement in 2012.

Recently, David Warner won the Allan Border medal at the Australian Cricket Awards for 2020. Even though Warner had a bad outing at the Ashes, he made up for it when he played some scintillating innings against Pakistan and New Zealand. Steve Smith was also in the running as he made a grand Test comeback with an amazing Ashes series. Pat Cummins was another strong contender after his wicket-taking prowess in the Ashes.

IPL 2020: Ponting to be back in India for the Delhi Capitals

Ricky Ponting will return to India in April to continue serving as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. The Capitals are fielding one of the IPL's strongest lineups in this year of the IPL with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin playing for the team. Big Bash League 9's best batsmen Marcus Stoinis will also be joining Delhi along with the big West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.

