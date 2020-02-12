Steve Smith Reacts Interestingly To David Warner's Mention Of Virat Kohli, Watch Video

Australian opener David Warner won the coveted Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony by just 1 vote. The Allan Border Medal is considered the most prestigious individual prize in the country's cricketing landscape. The recipient of the award last year was speedster Pat Cummins, who was a distant third in the 2019's prize winners list. Steve Smith came mighty close to winning it but in the end, lost by just 1 vote as he came second to the southpaw.

This is David Warner's third Allan Border Medal. David Warner was in red hot form during the 2019 World Cup, finishing with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma.

In his speech, David Warner made a special mention for Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli by saying how his daughters muttered Kohli's name while he was playing cricket with them. Warner’s wife Candice had once posted a video in which Warner’s daughter had said she wants to be like Kohli.

Meanwhile, the camera panned towards Steve Smith as David Warner mentioned Virat Kohli’s name and the reaction of the former Australian captain is unmissable.

Steve Smith's reaction to David Warner mentioning Virat Kohli in his acceptance speech

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith were not at the best of terms in recent years considering their rivalry as captains and the best batsmen of their sides respectively. Adding to that, Smith's 'brain fade' incident in 2017 in India did not go down too well with Kohli, who stopped short of calling him a cheat. However, Kohli won the hearts of millions when India played Australia in the 2019 ICC World Cup. In a touching gesture, Kohli ironically urged Indian fans at The Oval to stop chanting the word 'cheater' to Smith and not boo him but rather applaud the Australian batsman. Steve Smith acknowledged Kohli's kindness and later shook hands with him for his display of sportsmanship.

IMAGE COURTESY: CRICKET.COM.AU TWITTER