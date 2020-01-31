Adam Zampa Becomes A Rare Bowler To Dismiss Virat Kohli And Steve Smith In The Same Month

There are very few bowlers in international cricket who can claim to have had an upper hand against Virat Kohli or Steve Smith. Both are top-notch batsmen and have shown dominance in every format of cricket. However, Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa has time-and-again proven that he can take down experienced players like Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. Adam Zampa has sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion many times. By taking down Steve Smith in the recent BBL match, it has been proven that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Also Read l Mitchell Santner takes a one-handed wonder to get rid of the well-set Virat Kohli

Adam Zampa vs Steve Smith

During a recent Big Bash League match, Melbourne Stars bowler Adam Zampa showed his excellent bowling skills as he took 3 wickets. One of the wickets was of Steve Smith. In the twelfth over of the match, Adam Zampa came out to bowl against Sydney Sixers’ Steve Smith. Steve Smith blocked a few balls but he nicked the fifth ball. The catch was caught by wicketkeeper Seb Gotch.

These two! 😍 Another wicket for Zamps, another stumping for Gotch. 👏



Abbott gone and the Sixers are 6/118 in the 17th over.#WeWillShine 💚 pic.twitter.com/Lor0WWbvz1 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 31, 2020

Also Read l Virat Kohli amongst 5 Indian celebrities to shoot for Discovery's 'Man vs Wild' series

Adam Zampa vs Virat Kohli

In the recent India vs Australia ODI series, Adam Zampa took out Kohli in the first two matches. In the first ODI, Adam Zampa picked up Kohli (16 runs) early. It was a wicket that changed the game in Australia’s favour.

Zampa dismissed Kohli in the second ODI at a time (78 runs) when Virat Kohli was looking to accelerate. Adam Zampa now shares the second spot (five dismissals) with Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera and New Zealand’s Tim Southee. West Indies’ Ravi Rampaul has dismissed Kohli 6 times in ODIs, which is the most by any bowler.

Also Read l Virat Kohli accused of agreeing with 'crammed' NZ tour schedule by ex-BCCI CoA member

Also Read l NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most T20I runs as Indian captain