Ex-India Coach Greg Chappell Urges Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI To Not Give Up Test Cricket

Former Australian cricket captain and ex-India coach Greg Chappell believes that the Sourav Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds the key for saving Test cricket due to their finances. The veteran, who played 87 Tests for Australia, has expressed his worries regarding the survival of Test matches in the post-coronavirus world. Greg Chappell was of the opinion that the oldest form of the game cannot survive if a cricket-crazy nation like India will give up on the format.

Former India coach Greg Chappell on future of Test cricket

During a chat session with the Playwrite Foundation, Greg Chappell said that Test cricket will 'die' if the BCCI and Indian fans give up on the format. He believes that at the moment, countries like India, Australia and England are the only ones who groom their young cricketers to play Test cricket. During the session, Greg Chappell also praised Team India captain Virat Kohli for prioritising and publicly endorsing the five-day format. He said that due to players like Virat Kohli, there is still hope for Test cricket to survive.

Greg Chappell recalls his India coaching days

Greg Chappell also recalled his coaching stint with the Indian team and praised former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Chappell said that he was left awestruck when he first saw the batting of the Ranchi-born player. He added that the wicketkeeper-batsman was the most exciting cricketer in the team and the 'most powerful batsman' he has ever witnessed in his life.

Greg Chappell’s coaching stint and rift with Sourav Ganguly

Greg Chappell was appointed as India’s coach in May 2005 and held the top job until the team’s early exit from the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies. During his two-year tenure, ironically it was his working relationship with Sourav Ganguly that became a subject of negative public and media commentary.

