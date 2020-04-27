Ashish Nehra Echoes Harbhajan Singh's Prediction Of MS Dhoni Never Playing For India Again

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has now become another player who has predicted that MS Dhoni's time with Team India is over. MS Dhoni last played for the country in the 2019 World Cup semi-final that India lost. Since then, Dhoni has been away from the game and was not even offered a central contract by the BCCI. He was supposed to captain CSK in IPL 2020.

Former teammate Ashish Nehra feels that MS Dhoni's Team India career is over

Former India and CSK pacer Ashish Nehra recently talked to The Telegraph India about MS Dhoni's career and his opinion on the future of the Indian legend. Ashish Nehra, who won the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni and has also played with him at CSK, reflected that if it was upto him, he would still choose MS Dhoni as India's No.1 wicketkeeper. However, citing his bond with MS Dhoni over the year, Ashish Nehra claimed that Dhoni will somehow not end up returning to the Indian team.

Nehra addded that he felt that it is ridiculous to blame Dhoni's form for his "retirement" as he was consistent for the team and doing what was needed of him even when he was playing. Nehra also added that India has had no permanent replacement after Dhoni's departure.

Ashish Nehra's views echo with those of Harbhajan Singh

Nehra's views come in after MS Dhoni's CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh also recently shared his views on Dhoni's retirement. Harbhajan Singh was on an Instagram Live with Rohit Sharma when he explained that he did not feel that Dhoni would want to wear the India jersey again. However, Ashish Nehra also did not completely rule out the chance of an MS Dhoni return and said that the legend may pull off a surprise as one never knows with the former India captain seeing the way he thinks.

Harbhajan Singh's CSK stint delayed

Harbhajan Singh was supposed to join MS Dhoni at the CSK camp for IPL 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has been suspended until further notice. Players like Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran were also supposed to join CSK in 2020.

