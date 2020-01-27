GUJ Vs VID Dream11 Ranji Trophy Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Gujarat will face Vidarbha in a Round 7 fixture of the Ranji Trophy 2019-20. The match will be played at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Monday, January 27 at 9:30 AM IST. Faiz Fazal will captain Vidarbha and Parthiv Patel will lead Gujarat. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

GUJ vs VID Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Vidarbha:

Faiz Fazal(captain), Akshay Wadkar(wicketkeeper), Sanjay Raghunath, Wasim Jaffer, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Umesh Yadav, Rajneesh Gurbani, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Kolhar, Jitesh Sharma, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, and Suniket Bingewar.

Gujarat:

Parthiv Patel(wicketkeeper/captain), Samit Gohel, Priyank Panchal, Bhargav Merai, Manprit Juneja, Kshitij Patel, Piyush Chawla, Chintan Gaja, Yash Gardharia, Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Roosh Kalaria, Rujul Bhatt, Dhruv Raval, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, and Urvil Patel.

GUJ vs VID Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Parthiv Patel, Akshay Wadkar

Batsmen: Bhargav Merai (captain), Ganesh Satish (vice-captain), Kshitij Patel, Priyank Panchal

All-Rounders: Akshay Wakhare, Piyush Chawla

Bowlers: Yash Thakur, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

GUJ vs VID Form Guide

Gujarat are currently second on the points table with three wins out of five games. Their last game was against Punjab and they won by 110 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Piyush Chawla, Bhargav Merai, Kshitij Patel, and Yash Gardharia. Their best bowlers were Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Chintan Gaja.

Vidharba are currently sixth on the points table with two wins out of five games. Their last game was against Delhi and Delhi won that match by 6 wickets. Vidarbha's best batsmen in the game were Wasim Jaffer, Akshay Wakhare, Ganesh Satish, and Akshay Wadkar. Their best bowlers were Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, and Rajneesh Gurbani.

Gujarat will be the probable winners of this contest.

