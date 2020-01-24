MS Dhoni Will Walk Away From Cricket Without Creating Much Fuss: Suresh Raina

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni last appeared for Team India in the semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Since then, the cricketer has been on a sabbatical from the game. His absence from the field has sparked concerns among his fans regarding his future with the Indian team. MS Dhoni was also recently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in their list of centrally contracted players.

Suresh Raina pleased to see MS Dhoni spending time with family

Amidst MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours, his former Team India and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate Suresh Raina recently gave his opinion on the matter. While speaking with a leading Indian daily, Suresh Raina believed that the Indian team still requires Dhoni’s services in the team. He also said that MS Dhoni is still looking fit and the cricketer has been training hard ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

He added that it is good to see MS Dhoni spending some time with his family. According to Raina, Dhoni will bid adieu to international cricket “without making a big fuss”. He concluded by saying MS Dhoni will probably be visiting Chennai during the first week of IPL for further preparation.

IPL 2020: Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni to play for CSK

Meanwhile, both MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were recently retained by CSK at the IPL 2020 auction. While Suresh Raina was retained for ₹11 crore, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crore. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

And that brings us to the END of the @Vivo_India #IPLAuction - Some interesting buys & big monies spent here in Kolkata. More to follow...👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NfaJKm2gyN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019

