Gujarat Titans Player From Tamil Nadu Gets More Salary In TNPL Auction Than In IPL Auction

Gujarat Titans batsman Sai Sudharsan has bagged a whopping Rs. 21.60 lakhs at the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) auction. The 21-year-old has been acquired by Lyca Kovai Kings to play in the upcoming edition of TNPL, which is scheduled to take place from June 23 to July 31. This is more than what Sudharsan got when Gujarat Titans bought him in IPL 2022 auction last year. Gujarat Titans paid Rs. 20 lakhs to acquire the services of the top-order player, six lakhs less than what Lyca Kovai Kings spent on Thursday.

Sudharsan has become the most expensive player at the inaugural auction of TNPL. This is the first time in six years that an auction is being held to buy players for TNPL. Sudharsan played five matches in the IPL last year and scored 145 runs at an average of 36.25. He scored those runs with a strike rate of 127.19. Sudharsan's highest score in IPL 2022 was an unbeaten knock of 65 runs, which he smashed against Punjab Kings in match 48 at DY Patil Stadium on May 3, 2022. Despite Sudharsan's effort, Gujarat lost the match by 8 wickets with 24 balls remaining.

TNPL Auction: Price division

Category A: Rs. 10 lakhs for Category A (players who have represented International matches)

Category B: Rs. 6 lakhs for Category B (players who have represented senior BCCI domestic matches)

Category C: Rs. 3 Lakhs for Category C (players who are not in Category A or B but who have played more than 30 TNPL matches)

Category D: Rs. 1.50 Lakhs for Category D player (other players)

Retained players

TNPL franchises were permitted to retain up to two players for the ongoing auction, with one player being from Category A or B, and the other player from Category C or D. Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only player retained in Division A. He was retained by Dindigul Dragons. The following players were retained by the franchises in accordance with this rule.

Dindigul Dragons: R Ashwin.

Chepauk Super Gillies: N Jagadeesan, Sasidev U.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Tushar Raheja.

LYCA Kovai Kings: Shahrukh Khan M, Suresh Kumar J.

Nellai Royal Kings: Ajitesh G, Karthik Manikandan VS.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: Antony Dhas W.

Salem Spartans: Ganesh Moorthi M.

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Gowtam V.

Image: FanCode/IPL