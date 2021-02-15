'Gutted That Moeen Ali Didn't Get A Fifer,' Says Jeetan Patel; Lauds Ashwin & Kohli

England spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel lauded all-rounder Moeen Ali saying that while he was 'stoked' for him given his performance in the ongoing India vs England Test series, he was also 'gutted' that he did not bag a fifer yet. Remarking that Moeen had a 'lot to offer', Jeetan Patel said that he was now looking forward to his contribution 'with the bat.'

"Initially he (Moeen) showed signs of nerves and maybe a touch anxious, but as the game has gone on he's been positive about how he's done his job, which has been good to see. I'm stoked for him - just gutted that he didn't get a five-for. He probably deserved it, if not two. I thought he bowled enough good balls to be able to get that but it just didn't quite work out for him," said Patel during a virtual press conference.

In the ongoing second Test, Moeen Ali took eight wickets, picking up four wickets each in both innings. "An eight-for, I am sure he'll be very pleased with that on his comeback Test. To bowl 60 overs, to contribute like he has. The one thing he's got left now is another contribution with the bat. I love watching Mo play cricket and bowl. He has a lot to offer, particularly around the changing room so I hope that it is enough of a carrot for him," he added.

Read: Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

Read:Ashwin Shares What He Told Siraj In Last-wicket Partnership, adds 'I'll Sleep Well Tonight'

Patel lauds Ashwin & Kohli

The spin bowling consultant also lauded Ravichandran Ashwin saying that England could 'learn a lot from him'."Ashwin and Kohli were fantastic. Kohli was fantastic in the second innings, the way he forced us to bowl in the areas he wanted us to, we can certainly learn a lot from that. Especially, the way Ashwin came out and started sweeping, we have to work really hard to work our way through in this match," he added.

Patel also opined that it was all about 'staying positive', saying that the idea was to score and not focus too much on sitting and defending. "I think it is about staying positive, we make stroke makers in the group, we just want them to keep expressing themselves. If we sit and try to defend, we would not have much success, it is about scoring. Dan Lawrence was fantastic with how he played this evening, this is how he wants to play his cricket," said Patel.

With England losing the wickets of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, and nightwatchman Jack Leach, the visitors need a mammoth 429 runs to win the match in the remaining two days of play.

Read: 'We'll Shake A Stick At It' - Jeetan Patel On England's Huge Task To Save 2nd Test

Read:Moeen Ali Most Likely English Spinner To Trouble Indian Batsmen, Must Start Series: Panesar

(With Agency Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.