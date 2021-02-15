Moeen Ali Takes THIS Top Test Cricket Honour After Dismissing IPL Captain Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli looks in sublime form as he continues to bat England out of the game in the ongoing second Test match at Chennai. He notched up his 25th Test half-century on Day 3’s afternoon session, during a defiant 7th wicket stand for India. Earlier in the match, the cricketer was dismissed for a duck by England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

India vs England 2nd Test: Moeen Ali cleans up Virat Kohli

Also Read | Rishabh Pant Loses His Cool At Counterpart Ben Foakes, Stokes Tries To Calm Him Down

India vs England 2nd Test: Moeen Ali becomes first spinner to get Kohli for a duck

On Day 1 during India’s first innings, Virat Kohli arrived to the crease at 85-2. His stay lasted just five deliveries as he was castled by England all-rounder Moeen Ali for a duck. By dismissing Kohli, Moeen Ali became the first spinner in the world to get the maverick batsman before letting him open his account.

Remarkably, both Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali were teammates for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise between the 2018 and 2020 editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After spending three years with the Bangalore camp, the England cricketer was released by the franchise on January 20 last month for the upcoming IPL 2021 season, which could perhaps add fuel to their rivalry as the India-England tour goes on.

Also Read | Harbhajan Takes A Jibe At Isa Guha After She Confidently Predicted England To Surpass 200

A look into RCB list of released players 2021

The RCB franchise retained 12 cricketers, including captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, from their squad of the previous edition of the tournament. They also released 10 players, including Moeen Ali and speedster Dale Steyn. Below is a look into RCB list of released players 2021.

Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

IPL auction date and time updates

ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced



2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎



More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli Breaks Major Test Cricket Jinx Against England In Chennai

India vs England live streaming details

At the time of publishing, India reached 196-6 from 62 overs. With captain Virat Kohli (60*) and all-rounder R Ashwin (52*) batting at the crease, the hosts were leading by 391 runs over England. Earlier, England were bundled out for 134 to hand a 195-run lead to Virat Kohli and co.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | India Vs England: Michael Vaughan Concedes Defeat In 2nd Test Even Before End Of Day 1

Image source: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.