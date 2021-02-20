GUY Vs TRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super50 Cup 2021 Live Stream Details

Guyana Jaguars (GUY) will battle it out with Trinidad & Tobago Red Forces (TRI) in the upcoming match of the Super50 Cup 2021 on Saturday, February 20. The GUY vs TRI live match will begin at 11:00 PM (IST) and the GUY vs TRI live streaming can be watched on FanCode. The match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Here's a look at our GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction, top picks for GUY vs TRI playing 11 and GUY vs TRI Dream11 team.

GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TRI Dream11 preview

Both sides have had a fabulous start to their campaigns and have showcased a dominant brand of cricket in their previous fixtures. The Trinidad & Tobago team are currently placed at the top of the points table, and they are yet to face a single loss in the competition after having played four matches. Guyana are placed just below their opposition and have won all of their first three encounters in the tournament. Considering the scintillating form of the participating teams, a tooth and nail fight is on the cards.

ALSO READ | 'Surreal': Hardik Pandya Hails Motera Stadium Ahead Of India's D/N Test Against England

GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TRI Dream11 team, squad list

GUY: Leon Johnson (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Asad Fudadin, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Keon Joseph, Ramaal Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Akshaya Persaud, Kemol Savory, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Nial Smith.

ALSO READ | Clarke Opines Steve Smith Might Cut-short His Time At IPL 2021 After Bagging A Cheap Deal

TRI: Kieron Pollard (captain), Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Lendl Simmons.

GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GUY vs TRI playing 11

J Mohammed

E Lewis

G Motie

ALSO READ | Pak Threatens To Push For T20 WC Relocation If India Fails To Provide Assurance Over Visas

GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction: GUY vs TRI Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: N Pooran (VC)

Batsmen: J Mohammed, E Lewis, S Hetmyer, C Hemraj

All-Rounders: G Motie, K Pollard (C), S Narine

Bowlers: R Shepherd, R Rampaul, N Smith

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar 'proud' Of Virat Kohli For Opening Up On His Battle Against Depression

GUY vs TRI live: GUY vs TRI match prediction

According to our prediction, Trinidad & Tobago Red Forces will be favourites to clinch the contest against the Guyana Jaguars.

Note: The GUY vs TRI match prediction and GUY vs TRI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GUY vs TRI Dream11 team and GUY vs TRI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.