Had Desire To Play With MS Dhoni, Win Tournament Before He Retires: Uthappa On Move To CSK

Opening up on his trade to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2021, former Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa has remarked that he always had the desire to play with skipper MS Dhoni before he quits the sport. Uthappa, who has won the IPL with KKR, said that it is a blessing to get an opportunity to play for CSK, adding that he looks forward to a reunion with his ex-teammates including Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayadu. After a dismal season with the Royals, Uthappa was traded to CSK in an all-cash deal just before the auctions.

"Thanks so much for all the love and support I've received so far. Honestly, it's bit of a desire come true for me. I had a desire to play with him [MS Dhoni] again and win a tournament once before he retires. So it's a blessing to get an opportunity to play for CSK,” Uthappa said in a video he shared on Instagram while donning the Chennai jersey.

"Not just that, I get to play with a lot of players I grew up with. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina... I've been playing with them since Under-17. So I'm very very happy that I'm a part of CSK. I'll work hard and play well if I get an opportunity. And I'm looking forward to coming there and entertaining all of you,” he added.

CSK acquires Ali, Pujara

After having had a dismal performance in the IPL 2020, CSK looked to strengthen their middle-order as they roped in Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham at the IPL 2021 auctions on Thursday. Gowtham also became the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the auctions. Meanwhile, England's all-rounder Moeen Ali, who put up his stellar batting and bowling skills on display in the second Test against India was acquired by the Men in Yellow for Rs 7 crores.

Dhoni & Co. also acquired India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of Rs 50 lakhs. Pujara, who is a mainstay in Team India's Test squad, last played in the IPL back 2014 for Kings XI Punjab. During 2014 season, he had opened the innings for the Punjab franchise alongside Virender Sehwag and failed to make an impact as he scored only 125 runs off the first six matches.

Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

South African all-rounder Chris Morris smashed all records on Thursday as he went under the hammer. The Proteas power-hitter, who played a T20 international back in 2019 and represented RCB in the IPL 2020, became the most expensive buy in the history of IPL as Rajasthan Royals acquired him for Rs 16.25 crore. His base price was set at Rs 75 lacs. Morris dethroned Yuvraj Singh and Australian quick Pat Cummins to become the most expensive purchase in the history of the tournament.

