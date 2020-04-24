Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: The Master Blaster's Top 5 Memorable Advertisements Of All Time

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs across all formats during his illustrious international journey between 1989 and 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen to ever grace the game. Apart from dominating the cricket field for almost two-and-a-half decades, Tendulkar has also featured in many advertisement campaigns throughout the years.

It is widely believed that Sachin Tendulkar was the face of changing sports marketing in India in the mid-90s, having signed a then record ₹100 crore deal with WorldTel, an agency previously run by the late Mark Mascerenhas. To commemorate the 47th birthday of the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer, we take a look at five of the most memorable advertisements in which Sachin Tendulkar starred.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth, Endorsements, Earnings And Laureus Award Win

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Top five advertisements of all time

Sachin Tendulkar birthday special: Pepsi commercial

Sachin Tendulkar has featured in many commercials for US beverage giant Pepsi and was one of their most popular ambassadors associated with cricket. In this particular commercial from the 1990s, Tendulkar appeared with his childhood friend and teammate Vinod Kambli as well as with India's former captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The Master Blaster went on to appear in many Pepsi ads with several Bollywood actors and opposition players too such as Australia's Shane Warne and West Indies' Carl Hooper.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Luminous Inverter

During the early 2010s, the cricketer also appeared for Luminous Inverter in a series of commercials. The brand rose to much popularity since they signed in Sachin Tendulkar as their ambassador.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Will Not Celebrate 47th Birthday As Mark Of Respect To COVID-19 Warriors

Sachin Tendulkar birthday special: Adidas commerical

German sportswear giant Adidas tagline ‘Impossible is nothing’ pretty much describes Sachin Tendulkar’s many batting records, and the brand made full use of the cricketer's feats. In one of Tendulkar’s appearance for the brand in the late 2000s, the batting icon narrates his own life story as the commercial ends with the tagline.

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: Boost is the 'Secret of My Energy'

This Boost commercial was aired in 1989, i.e. Sachin Tendulkar’s first year in international cricket. He appeared with 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who was already a popular figure among Indian fans at the time. This advertisement is said to have made Tendulkar a household name courtesy the tagline given above.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Turns 47: Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Recall Batting Maestro's Pranks

Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

The 2015 World Cup in Australia was the first quadrennial world event since 1987 which did not feature Sachin Tendulkar. Since the cricketer announced his retirement in 2013, he still managed to make much impact in the showpiece event of 2015. The legendary batsman appeared in a commercial for 2015 World Cup in which he told how much it meant for him to win the 2011 World Cup in front of his home crowd.

Sachin Tendulkar net worth

According to entrepreneur.com, Sachin Tendulkar net worth is estimated to be US$170 million (₹1298 crore) and is one of the wealthiest cricketers in spite of his retirement in 2013. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure comprises of his earning sfrom the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through several endorsement deals.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Net Worth, Endorsements, Earnings And Laureus Award Win

Sachin Tendulkar birthday in India lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Sachin Tendulkar decided to not celebrate his 47th birthday. According to PTI, a close source said that the former cricketer wants to honour the lockdown situation by staying indoors and it is his way of paying tribute to all the doctors, policemen and defence personnel who are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

Disclaimer: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.